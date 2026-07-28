NCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 259 Mining Sirdar And Other Posts, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More
NCL Recruitment 2026: The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has released recruitment notification for the posts of Mining Sirdar and Surveyor in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.
NCL Recruitment 2026: The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna subsidiary of Coal India Limited has released indicative recruitment notification for various posts in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. A total of 259 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Mining Sirdar and Surveyor. Out of total 259 posts, 254 vacancies are for Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C and 5 for Surveyor T&S Gr. B (Mining). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts
NCL Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the Mining Sirdar and Surveyor posts is available on the official website of the NCL . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|NCL Recruitment 2026
|Download PDF
NCL Apprentice 2026 Important Date
The online application process for the Mining Sirdar and Surveyor posts is underway and candidates can apply online through the official website. You can follow the schedule given below.
|Last date for submission of application
|August 05, 2026
NCL Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
A total of 259 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Mining Sirdar and Surveyor. Out of total 259 posts, 254 are for Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C and 5 for Surveyor T&S Gr. B (Mining). You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.
|Name of posts
|Number of vacancy
|Mining Sirdar
|254
|Surveyor
|05
NCL 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
|Name of posts
|Educational Qualification
|Mining Sirdar
|Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination. II. Valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other Certificate in Mining which entitle the applicant to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017. III. Valid Gas Testing Certificate. IV. Valid First Aid Certificate. Or, I. Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination. II. Degree or Diploma in Mining Engineering from any recognized Institute. III. Valid Overman Competency Certificate issued by Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining which entitle to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017. IV. Valid Gas Testing Certificate. V. Valid First Aid Certificate
|Surveyor
|Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination. II. Valid Surveyors’ Certificate of Competency (SCC) granted under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining which entitle to work as Surveyor in Mines as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017. Or, I. Degree or Diploma in Mining/ Mine Surveying Engineering from any recognized Institute. II. Valid Surveyors’ Certificate of Competency (SCC) granted under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining which entitle to work as Surveyor in Mines as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017.
How To Apply For NCL Recruitment 2026?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website i.e. www.nclcil.in
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.ippbonline.com.
Step 2: Click on the link NCL recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.