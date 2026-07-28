NCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 259 Mining Sirdar And Other Posts, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

NCL Recruitment 2026: The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna subsidiary of Coal India Limited has released indicative recruitment notification for various posts in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. A total of 259 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Mining Sirdar and Surveyor. Out of total 259 posts, 254 vacancies are for Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C and 5 for Surveyor T&S Gr. B (Mining). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts

NCL Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the Mining Sirdar and Surveyor posts is available on the official website of the NCL . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

NCL Recruitment 2026 Download PDF

NCL Apprentice 2026 Important Date

The online application process for the Mining Sirdar and Surveyor posts is underway and candidates can apply online through the official website. You can follow the schedule given below.