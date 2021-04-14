NCRTC Recruitment 2021 for 23 Executive, DGM, Manager, Surveyor & Other Posts

NCRTC Recruitment 2021: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Surveyor, Sr. Dy General Manager, Dy General Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Labour Welfare Inspector, Sr. Executive, Executive, Sr. DGM & DGM. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 April 2021.

Important dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 23 April 2021

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Surveyor - 2 Posts

Sr. Dy General Manager/ Dy General Manager - 4 Posts

Assistant Manager/ Sr. Executive/ Executive - 2 Posts

Manager/ Assistant Manager- 11 Posts

Labour Welfare Inspector - 2 Posts

Sr. DGM/ DGM - 2 Posts

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Surveyor - ITI Certificate in Surveying.

Sr. Dy General Manager/ Dy General Manager - BE/ B.Tech. (Electrical) or equivalent.x

Assistant Manager/ Sr. Executive/ Executive - 2 Posts

Manager/ Assistant Manager-BE/ B.Tech. (Electrical) or equivalent or Diploma in concerned field.

Sr. Dy. General Manager/ Planning or Deputy General Manager - B.E./ B.Tech.(Civil) or its equivalent. & PG Diploma/ Degree in construction management/ Planning from an institute of repute.

Manager/Strategic Planning, Asstt. Manager/Strategic Planning - Engineering Graduate & Post Graduate Diploma/ Degree in management from reputed management institute.

Manager/ Public Policy/Asstt. Manager/ Public Policy - Engineering Graduate & Post Graduate Diploma/ Degree Public Policy or Public Administration Management from reputed management institute.

Manager/Transport planning/Asstt. Manager/Transport Planning - B.E./ B.Tech./ B. Arch/ B. Plan or its equivalent & PG Diploma/ Degree in Urban Transport/ Transport Planning/ Transport Engineering or equivalent, from an institute of repute.

Notification

Notification 1

Notification 2

Notification 3

Notification 4

Official Website

How to apply for NCRTC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply by sending their applications to Career Cell, HR Department, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, 7/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110049 along with the documents. The Complete filled-up application should reach this office latest by 23 April 2021.