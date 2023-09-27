NDA SSB Interview 2023: Date, Process, and Questions

NDA SSB Interview Date: NDA 2 written exam results were declared on September 26. Now the qualified candidates will have to go through the SSB round. Check here the SSB and its conducting procedure

NDA SSB Interview: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam twice a year to recruit candidates for the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.

The NDA (II) 2023 written test result was declared by UPSC at upsc.gov.in on September 26, 2023, and the exam for the same was conducted on September 3, 2023. Now the qualified candidates will have to go through a 5-day process at the Service Selection Board (SSB) centre where the candidates will have to go through the Psychology Test, Group Discussions, Interviews, etc. The candidates are required to present their original documents at the time of SSB for document verification and other formalities.

NDA 2 SSB Date 2023

NDA 2 has not officially announced the SSB dates but as per the latest media reports the SSB will be conducted on the last week of October or on the first week of November. However, candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on the registered e-mail ID. It is important for the candidates to go through the SSB rounds and its procedure.









What is the SSB Interview and How it is Conducted?

The SSB process is conducted in two stages i.e. an intelligence and personality test and a group interview during 5 days at the centre. Below we have discussed all the processes done at the centres

Reporting Day: On the day of reporting the board checks the documents and fills up the form which consists of basic details of candidates

Screening: The screening will be conducted for all the candidates who have reported to the centres. The screening process will have certain activities.

OIR Test: It is also known as the Officers Intelligence Test, it consists of basic aptitude questions from verbal and nonverbal reasoning. After this test, PPDT is also conducted on the same day.

PPDT: It is also known as the Picture perception and discussion test. In this test a picture is shown to candidates for 30 seconds and candidates have to write a story based on that picture later on the students will be divided into small groups where each candidate will narrate their story later on group discussion will be done based on the same image.

The one who clears both tests will be called for further rounds and rested candidates will be asked to leave.

Psychology Test: In the psychology test candidates have to go through TAT, WAT, SRT and SD. Below we have discussed each test in detail

TAT: It is known as the Thematic Apperception Test where 11 pictures will be shown to the candidates and the last picture will be a blank slide. Here, each picture will be shown just for 30 seconds and after that, candidates will get 4 minutes time to write the story based on that picture. After 4 mins another picture will come for 30 seconds and the same process will be followed till the last slide.

WAT: It is known as the Word Association Test where the candidates will be shown 60 words back to back for 15 seconds each and the candidates need to write a sentence based on that word in 15 seconds.

SRT: It is known as the Situation Reaction Test where candidates will be given 60 situations in a booklet and with 30 minutes they need to write their response based on that situation.

SD: It is known as the Self Description, where candidates will be given 15 minutes to write their opinion on themselves, parents, friends and teacher.

GDO: It is known as Group Testing Officer and is conducted on Day 3 and Day of SSB. Here, the outdoor activities of the candidates are tested. It tests candidate's qualities in a group and how they get involved with each other in a group.

Personal Interview: This is the stage where the candidate will face the Interviewing Officer face to face and the general questions will be asked to the candidates. It plays the deciding factor in getting recommended for the final selection

Conference: On day 5, a conference will be conducted by the president of the board where the announcement of the results will be done

Once you have cleared the SSB Interview round candidates will have to go through the medical fitness test.

