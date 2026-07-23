CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

NEET 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Gorakhpur and Kalyani

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 13:38 IST

Medical Counselling Committee will soon release the admission cutoffs for AIIMS Institutes. Candidates planning for AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Kalyani can review the previous year ranks and check their selection chances for 2026.

NEET 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Gorakhpur and Kalyani
NEET 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Gorakhpur and Kalyani

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after each round of counselling. Candidates targeting AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Kalyani must check the previous year’s closing rank to estimate their chances of selection and plan their choice-filling accordingly.

As the official NEET 2026 Cutoff will be announced soon, candidates can review the latest admission cutoffs from 2025 to understand the competition level.

AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks

This table shows the previous year NEET Cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. The General category recorded an opening and closing rank of 721 and 2049, respectively whereas, the cutoff for General PwD ranged from 294578 to 294578.

College Name

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Gorakhpur

General

721

2049

AIIMS Gorakhpur

OBC

1365

2654

AIIMS Gorakhpur

EWS

2243

3081

AIIMS Gorakhpur

SC

7456

21412

AIIMS Gorakhpur

ST

19387

45366

AIIMS Gorakhpur

General PwD

294578

294578

AIIMS Gorakhpur

OBC PwD

258023

338406

AIIMS Gorakhpur

EWS PwD

396329

396329

AIIMS Gorakhpur

SC PwD

596639

596639

AIIMS Kalyani NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks

This table highlights the NEET Cutoff from the previous year for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 754-2276
  • OBC: 940-3406
  • EWS: 2839-4292
  • SC: 4886-17433
  • ST: 30117-48654

College Name

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Kalyani

General

754

2276

AIIMS Kalyani

OBC

940

3406

AIIMS Kalyani

EWS

2839

4292

AIIMS Kalyani

SC

4886

17433

AIIMS Kalyani

ST

30117

48654

AIIMS Kalyani

General PwD

241198

241198

AIIMS Kalyani

OBC PwD

262176

386570

AIIMS Kalyani

EWS PwD

503151

503151

AIIMS Kalyani

SC PwD

671008

671008

AIIMS Kalyani

ST PwD

412250

412250

Factors Affecting AIIMS Closing Ranks

The closing ranks for AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Kalyani are determined by the following factors:

  • Difficulty level of the NEET examination
  • Number of candidates securing high scores
  • Total MBBS seats available
  • Reservation category
  • Counselling round
  • Candidate preferences during choice filling

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 13:38 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News