NEET 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Gorakhpur and Kalyani
Medical Counselling Committee will soon release the admission cutoffs for AIIMS Institutes. Candidates planning for AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Kalyani can review the previous year ranks and check their selection chances for 2026.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after each round of counselling. Candidates targeting AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Kalyani must check the previous year’s closing rank to estimate their chances of selection and plan their choice-filling accordingly.
As the official NEET 2026 Cutoff will be announced soon, candidates can review the latest admission cutoffs from 2025 to understand the competition level.
AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the previous year NEET Cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. The General category recorded an opening and closing rank of 721 and 2049, respectively whereas, the cutoff for General PwD ranged from 294578 to 294578.
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
721
|
2049
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
OBC
|
1365
|
2654
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
EWS
|
2243
|
3081
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
SC
|
7456
|
21412
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
ST
|
19387
|
45366
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
General PwD
|
294578
|
294578
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
OBC PwD
|
258023
|
338406
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
EWS PwD
|
396329
|
396329
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
SC PwD
|
596639
|
596639
AIIMS Kalyani NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks
This table highlights the NEET Cutoff from the previous year for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 754-2276
- OBC: 940-3406
- EWS: 2839-4292
- SC: 4886-17433
- ST: 30117-48654
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
754
|
2276
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
OBC
|
940
|
3406
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
EWS
|
2839
|
4292
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
SC
|
4886
|
17433
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
ST
|
30117
|
48654
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
General PwD
|
241198
|
241198
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
OBC PwD
|
262176
|
386570
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
EWS PwD
|
503151
|
503151
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
SC PwD
|
671008
|
671008
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
ST PwD
|
412250
|
412250
Factors Affecting AIIMS Closing Ranks
The closing ranks for AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Kalyani are determined by the following factors:
- Difficulty level of the NEET examination
- Number of candidates securing high scores
- Total MBBS seats available
- Reservation category
- Counselling round
- Candidate preferences during choice filling
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.