NEET 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Gorakhpur and Kalyani

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after each round of counselling. Candidates targeting AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Kalyani must check the previous year’s closing rank to estimate their chances of selection and plan their choice-filling accordingly.

As the official NEET 2026 Cutoff will be announced soon, candidates can review the latest admission cutoffs from 2025 to understand the competition level.

AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks

This table shows the previous year NEET Cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. The General category recorded an opening and closing rank of 721 and 2049, respectively whereas, the cutoff for General PwD ranged from 294578 to 294578.