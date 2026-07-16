NEET Expected Rank for 700+ Marks: Candidates who secure marks more than 700 can consider this an elite achievement. But the All India Rank (AIR) depends on various factors, such as the difficulty level of the paper on that particular year, number of students attempted the exam, etc.

Historically, with the 700 marks, a student can easily get under AIR 50. However, increasing competition, perfect scores by students and tighter tie-breaking rules have made the rank shifts.

NEET Expected Rank for 700+ Marks: Will You Get AIR 1 to 100?

As per NEET UG exam analysis, the examination is moderate to challenging, which can lower the top ranks' marks and can subsequently decrease the number of students scoring more than 700 marks. The AIR between 1 and 100 solely depends on external trends. Candidates can check their actual rank range by using the NEET UG Rank Predictor by Jagran Josh, which uses historical data to calculate the estimated rank of students.