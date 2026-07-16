NEET Expected Rank for 700+ Marks: Will You Get AIR 1 to 100?
Scoring 700+ in NEET is an elite achievement, but securing a top All India Rank (AIR) depends heavily on yearly competition and the difficulty of the exam. While a 700 score historically has a rank AIR under 50. Check the unofficial rank predictors by Jagran Josh to estimate and target top-tier colleges.
NEET Expected Rank for 700+ Marks: Candidates who secure marks more than 700 can consider this an elite achievement. But the All India Rank (AIR) depends on various factors, such as the difficulty level of the paper on that particular year, number of students attempted the exam, etc.
Historically, with the 700 marks, a student can easily get under AIR 50. However, increasing competition, perfect scores by students and tighter tie-breaking rules have made the rank shifts.
NEET Expected Rank for 700+ Marks: Will You Get AIR 1 to 100?
As per NEET UG exam analysis, the examination is moderate to challenging, which can lower the top ranks' marks and can subsequently decrease the number of students scoring more than 700 marks. The AIR between 1 and 100 solely depends on external trends. Candidates can check their actual rank range by using the NEET UG Rank Predictor by Jagran Josh, which uses historical data to calculate the estimated rank of students.
NEET Expected Marks vs Rank Table (700 to 720 Range)
It is important for candidates to map the expected marks with the rank table. The table shows the expected all-India rank mapped with the score.
|
Obtained NEET Score
|
Expected All India Rank (AIR) Range
|
720
|
AIR 1 – AIR 2
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720-715
|
AIR 3 - AIR 8
|
710-714
|
AIR 9 – AIR 14
|
705-709
|
AIR 13 – AIR 21
|
704-701
|
AIR 21 – AIR 27
|
700 (Exact)
|
AIR 25 – AIR 27
Top Medical College to Target with 700+ Marks
Students who score more than 700 marks will be eligible to get any top-tier government medical college across India via the 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Check the table below for the list of top colleges.
- AIIMS, New Delhi
- Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
- Jipmer Puducherry, Puducherry
- Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
- AIIMS, Jodhpur
- AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
- Government Medical College, Surat
- AIIMS Rajkot
- Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
- Government Medical College And Hospital, Chandigarh
What are Different Quata in NEET UG?
NEET UG seat allocation follows two different quotas, such as the All India Quota (AIQ) and the Open Seat Quota. The AIQ has 15% of the reservation of seats, whereas the remaining 85% goes under the open seat quota. The other quotas are
- All India Quota
- Open Seat Quota
- Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
- Delhi University Quota
- Jain Minority Quota
- Jamia Internal Quota
- Muslim Minority Quota
- Non-Resident Indian Quota
- Foreign Country Quota
- IP University Quota
- Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota, etc.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.