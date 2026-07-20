NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Expected Closing Ranks for VMMC, LHMC, and UCMS via All India Quota
NEET 2026 Result has been released and the admissions to the New Delhi top medical colleges such as VMMC, LHMC, and UCMS under the 15% All India Quota is highly competitive. Check the tables for category wise closing rank for each institute.
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result. Securing a seat at top medical colleges such as Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), and University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) is the dream of medical aspirants. For the students who are aiming to get a seat through the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), the competition is extremely tough.
The NEET UG cutoff 2026 for these colleges varies as per the category of candidates, number of seats available, and performance of the candidate in the examination.
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for VMMC, LHMC, and UCMS
As per the previous year's data, the VMMC rank range for the OPEN quota for general category candidates was opened at AIR 49 and closed at 132. For LHMC and UCMS under the OPEN quota for general category candidates, the OR-CR is 278-1128 and 217-559, respectively. Check the tables below for detailed category-wise previous year as well as expected ranks.
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for VMMC
As per the previous year's analysis, the VMMC can have an expected closing rank between 129 and 141 for the general category under the All India Quota. Check the table below for OR-CR of previous as well as expected closing ranks for 2026.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Closing Rank
|
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
49
|
132
|
129 - 141
|
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
209
|
232
|
228 - 249
|
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
266
|
693
|
684 - 731
|
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
1076
|
2934
|
2892 - 3147
|
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
5519
|
7556
|
7418 - 7936
|
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC PwD
|
121011
|
121011
|
119842 - 124965
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for LHMC
Candidates can check the table below for Lady Hardinge Medical College's expected closing rank for 2026
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Closing Rank
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
278
|
1128
|
1102 - 1168
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
1166
|
1762
|
1736 - 1821
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
1470
|
1959
|
1932 - 2028
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
7195
|
13728
|
13562 - 14281
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
15157
|
22278
|
21934 - 23187
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General PwD
|
192411
|
192411
|
189865 - 197214
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS PwD
|
284672
|
284672
|
281458 - 291936
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for UCMS
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Closing Rank
|
UCMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
217
|
559
|
548 - 586
|
UCMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
834
|
1167
|
1148 - 1216
|
UCMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
1065
|
1168
|
1145 - 1219
|
UCMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
8278
|
8538
|
8426 - 8879
|
UCMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
12439
|
13646
|
13452 - 14198
|
UCMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General PwD
|
172348
|
172348
|
169785 - 177263
|
UCMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC PwD
|
639862
|
639862
|
631954 - 648273
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.