NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Expected Closing Ranks for VMMC, LHMC, and UCMS via All India Quota

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result. Securing a seat at top medical colleges such as Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), and University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) is the dream of medical aspirants. For the students who are aiming to get a seat through the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), the competition is extremely tough.

The NEET UG cutoff 2026 for these colleges varies as per the category of candidates, number of seats available, and performance of the candidate in the examination.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for VMMC, LHMC, and UCMS

As per the previous year's data, the VMMC rank range for the OPEN quota for general category candidates was opened at AIR 49 and closed at 132. For LHMC and UCMS under the OPEN quota for general category candidates, the OR-CR is 278-1128 and 217-559, respectively. Check the tables below for detailed category-wise previous year as well as expected ranks.