CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
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Analysis

NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Expected Closing Ranks for VMMC, LHMC, and UCMS via All India Quota

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 15:50 IST

NEET 2026 Result has been released and the admissions to the New Delhi top medical colleges such as VMMC, LHMC, and UCMS under the 15% All India Quota is highly competitive. Check the tables for category wise closing rank for each institute.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026
NEET UG Cutoff 2026

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result. Securing a seat at top medical colleges such as Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), and University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) is the dream of medical aspirants. For the students who are aiming to get a seat through the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), the competition is extremely tough.
The NEET UG cutoff 2026 for these colleges varies as per the category of candidates, number of seats available, and performance of the candidate in the examination.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for VMMC, LHMC, and UCMS

As per the previous year's data, the VMMC rank range for the OPEN quota for general category candidates was opened at AIR 49 and closed at 132. For LHMC and UCMS under the OPEN quota for general category candidates, the OR-CR is 278-1128 and 217-559, respectively. Check the tables below for detailed category-wise previous year as well as expected ranks.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for VMMC

As per the previous year's analysis, the VMMC can have an expected closing rank between 129 and 141 for the general category under the All India Quota. Check the table below for OR-CR of previous as well as expected closing ranks for 2026.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Closing Rank

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

General

49

132

129 - 141

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

OBC

209

232

228 - 249

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

EWS

266

693

684 - 731

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

SC

1076

2934

2892 - 3147

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

ST

5519

7556

7418 - 7936

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

OBC PwD

121011

121011

119842 - 124965

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for LHMC

Candidates can check the table below for Lady Hardinge Medical College's expected closing rank for 2026

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Closing Rank

Lady Hardinge Medical College

MBBS

All India

General

278

1128

1102 - 1168

Lady Hardinge Medical College

MBBS

All India

EWS

1166

1762

1736 - 1821

Lady Hardinge Medical College

MBBS

All India

OBC

1470

1959

1932 - 2028

Lady Hardinge Medical College

MBBS

All India

SC

7195

13728

13562 - 14281

Lady Hardinge Medical College

MBBS

All India

ST

15157

22278

21934 - 23187

Lady Hardinge Medical College

MBBS

All India

General PwD

192411

192411

189865 - 197214

Lady Hardinge Medical College

MBBS

All India

EWS PwD

284672

284672

281458 - 291936

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for UCMS

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Closing Rank

UCMS, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

General

217

559

548 - 586

UCMS, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

OBC

834

1167

1148 - 1216

UCMS, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

EWS

1065

1168

1145 - 1219

UCMS, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

SC

8278

8538

8426 - 8879

UCMS, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

ST

12439

13646

13452 - 14198

UCMS, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

General PwD

172348

172348

169785 - 177263

UCMS, New Delhi

MBBS

All India

SC PwD

639862

639862

631954 - 648273

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 15:50 IST

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