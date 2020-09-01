NHDC Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for ISPS Narmada, Apply Online @mhrdnats.gov.in/apprenticeship.gov.in

NHDC Recruitment 2020: Indira Sagar Power Station (1000-MW), Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC Limited) has invited applications for the Apprentice Posts, from Engineering Graduates, Diploma and ITI Holder, for a period of one year during the year 2020-21. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode on mhrdnats.gov.in for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice and on apprenticeship.gov.in for ITI Apprentice on or before 25 September 2020.
Important Date
Last Date to send Online Application: 25 September 2020
NHDC Apprentice Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 21
Graduate Apprentice - 6 Posts
- Civil Engineering: 2 Posts
- Electrical Engineering: 3 Posts
Diploma/Technical Apprentice - 5 Posts
- Civil Engineering: 1 Post
- Electrical Engineering: 2 Posts
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 01 Post
- Mechanical Engineering: 1 Post
Technician(Vocational)/ITI Apprentice - 10 Posts
- Electrical Trade: 04 Posts
- Mechanical Trade: 02 Posts
- Fitter Trade: 02 Posts
- Computer Operation & Programming Assistant: 02 Posts
NHDC Apprentice Salary:
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000/- per month
- Technical/Diploma Apprentice - Rs. 8000/- per month
- Technician - Rs. 7000/- per month
Eligibility Criteria for NHDC Apprentice Job
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - Bachelor's Degree (B.E./B. Tech.) in Engineering for Graduate Apprentice in the relevant branch with Minimum aggregate of 70% marks for GEN/OBC and 60% marks for SC/ST from Institute / University recognized by AICTE.
- Diploma/Technical Apprentice - Diploma in relevant Engineering branch for Technical/ Diploma Apprentices from Institute! University recognized by AJCTE.
- Technician(Vocational)/ITI Apprentice - All candidates should have passed 10th Standard Exam. In addition they must have passed the prescribed National Trade Certificate Examination (NTCE) or State Trade Certificate Examination (STC) with 60% pass marks for Gen/013C and 50% marks for SC/ST from any Industrial Training Institute (ITI) located at Madhya Pradesh and recognized by’ National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Government of India or by the State Council for vocational Training (SCVT). Government of Madhya Pradesh in the relevant Trades.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 Years
How to Apply for NHDC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for the Graduate and Diploma Apprentice posts through the Online mode on BOAT portal (mhrdnats.gov.in) and for ITI Apprentice on apprenticeship.gov.in on or before 25 September 2020. After applying, the candidates should send the copy of duly attested registration slip/filled application along with self-attested copes of documents to The Deputy General Manager (HR), NHDC-Indira Sagar Power Station, Narmada Nagar, District- Khandwa (MP). Pin- 450119.