NHDC Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for ISPS Narmada, Apply Online @mhrdnats.gov.in/apprenticeship.gov.in

NHDC Recruitment 2020: Indira Sagar Power Station (1000-MW), Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC Limited) has invited applications for the Apprentice Posts, from Engineering Graduates, Diploma and ITI Holder, for a period of one year during the year 2020-21. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode on mhrdnats.gov.in for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice and on apprenticeship.gov.in for ITI Apprentice on or before 25 September 2020.

Important Date

Last Date to send Online Application: 25 September 2020

NHDC Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 21

Graduate Apprentice - 6 Posts

Civil Engineering: 2 Posts

Electrical Engineering: 3 Posts

Diploma/Technical Apprentice - 5 Posts

Civil Engineering: 1 Post

Electrical Engineering: 2 Posts

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 01 Post

Mechanical Engineering: 1 Post

Technician(Vocational)/ITI Apprentice - 10 Posts

Electrical Trade: 04 Posts

Mechanical Trade: 02 Posts

Fitter Trade: 02 Posts

Computer Operation & Programming Assistant: 02 Posts

NHDC Apprentice Salary:

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000/- per month

Technical/Diploma Apprentice - Rs. 8000/- per month

Technician - Rs. 7000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for NHDC Apprentice Job

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Bachelor's Degree (B.E./B. Tech.) in Engineering for Graduate Apprentice in the relevant branch with Minimum aggregate of 70% marks for GEN/OBC and 60% marks for SC/ST from Institute / University recognized by AICTE.

Diploma/Technical Apprentice - Diploma in relevant Engineering branch for Technical/ Diploma Apprentices from Institute! University recognized by AJCTE.

Technician(Vocational)/ITI Apprentice - All candidates should have passed 10th Standard Exam. In addition they must have passed the prescribed National Trade Certificate Examination (NTCE) or State Trade Certificate Examination (STC) with 60% pass marks for Gen/013C and 50% marks for SC/ST from any Industrial Training Institute (ITI) located at Madhya Pradesh and recognized by’ National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Government of India or by the State Council for vocational Training (SCVT). Government of Madhya Pradesh in the relevant Trades.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

How to Apply for NHDC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the Graduate and Diploma Apprentice posts through the Online mode on BOAT portal (mhrdnats.gov.in) and for ITI Apprentice on apprenticeship.gov.in on or before 25 September 2020. After applying, the candidates should send the copy of duly attested registration slip/filled application along with self-attested copes of documents to The Deputy General Manager (HR), NHDC-Indira Sagar Power Station, Narmada Nagar, District- Khandwa (MP). Pin- 450119.