NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 for 69 Cleaner and Supervisor Posts in Sonitpur

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Office of the JT.DHS cum Member Secretary, National Health Mission (NHM), District Health Society, Sonitpur, Assam has invited applications for the post of Cleaner and Supervisor for various quarantine centres in and around Twzour Town. Eligible and interested persons can attend walk-in-interview on 20 May 2020.
Interview Details
- Walk-in-interview Date: 20 May 2020 (Wednesday)
- Time - 11 AM Onwards
- Venue - Conference Hall of Tezpur Medical College
- List of Selected Candidates will be published on - 20 May at 6 PM
National Health Mission (NHM) Assam Cleaner and Supervisor Vacancy Details
- Cleaner - 54 Posts
- Supervisor - 15 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam Cleaner and Supervisor Job
Educational Qualification:
- Cleaner - 8th Class Passed
- Supervisor - 8th Class Passed
Preference will be given to candidates having previous work experience in similar field
Remuneration:
- Cleaner - Rs. 500 per day
- Supervisor - Rs. 750 per day
Selection Process for NHM Assam Cleaner and Supervisor Post
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis their performance in interview. There will be no written exam.
How to Apply for NHM Assam Cleaner and Supervisor Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can appear at walk-in-interview at Conference Hall of Tezpur Medical College on 20 May 2020. The candidates will have to bring original along with a set of self Attested photocopies of the testimonials for verification. Candidates have to reach the venue one hour before the start of the interview.