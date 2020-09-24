NHM Bihar Recruitment 2020 for 500 Asha Trainer, Apply Online @statehealthsocietybihar.org

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Bihar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ASHA Trainer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Bihar ASHA Recruitment 2020 through official website from 25 September to 31 October 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 25 September 2020 from 10 AM

Last Date of Application - 31 October 2020 till 6 PM

NHM Bihar Vacancy Details

District ASHA Trainer - 500 Seats

Eligibility Criteria for ASHA Trainer Posts



Educational Qualification

Diploma Course (2 Years Full Time) in ANM (Auxillary Nurse & Midwifery) training course from a recognized ANM Training institute and the candidate should be registered with the ‘Bihar Nursing Council’,with at least two vears of experience as trainer OR

GNM (General Nurse and Midwifery)/ B.Sc Nursing Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from any nursing school or institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and the candidate should be registered with the Nursing Council with at least two years of experience as trainer & Candidates should have permanent registration from Bihar Nursing Registration Council/ Indian Nursing Council/ Any State Nursing Council. Selected candidates should provide the permanent registration from Bihar Nursing Registration Council (BNRC), Patna OR

Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)/ Bachelor in Unani Medicine and surgery (BUMS)/Bachelor in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) from recognized University/Institution and candidates should have Permanent registration in state council of Ayurvedic and Unani Medicine, Bihar, Patna and for Homeopathic doctors, Bihar State Ayush with at least two years of experience as a trainer OR

Post Graduate (Full Time) in Public Health / social work/ social science with at least two years experience as a trainer in health program or social mobirizational trainings

How to Apply for NHM Bihar Asha Trainer Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website form 25 September to 31 October 2020.

NHM Bihar Asha Trainer Recruitment Notification PDF

Official Website