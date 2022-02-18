NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 for 180 Vacancies, Apply Online from 7 March onwards

NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for 180 Vacancies @tripuranrhm.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers. Candidates who are willing to serve the public may apply for the post. Candidates selected through Competency Assessment Test will go through 6 months of certification course scheduled to be held from July 2022.

Interested candidates will be able to submit their applications from 11. OO AM of 7th March, 2022 to 4. OO PM of 13th March 2022. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 7 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 13 March 2022

NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer - 180 Posts

NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)/Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)/M.Sc. Nursing/Bachelors of Ayurveda (BAMS) from a recognized University. GNM/B.Sc. Nursing/M.Sc. Nursing Candidates must be registered under Tripura Nursing Council and submit valid registration certificate and BAMS candidate should submit valid registration under any recognize Ayurveda under Central Council of Indian Medicine. Candidate must be permanent resident of Tripura.

NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rs. 25,000/- will be provided to the candidates who will be appointed for the post. There will be a provision for performance incentives of up to Rs. 15,000/- only per month.

How to apply for NHM CHO Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts latest by 13 March 2022. Candidates are required to take a printout of the application form for future reference.