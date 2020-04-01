NHM Haryana Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Epidemiologist Post

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, District Health and Family Welfare Society, Bhiwani and Hissar Haryana has published the recruitment notification for the post of Epidemiologist. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 03 April and 07 April 2020.

Walk in Interview Details

Bhiwani

Date: 07 April 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue - Room Number 225, Office of Civil Surgeon, Civil Hospital, Bhiwani

Hisar

Date: 03 April 2020 (Friday)

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue - District Health & Family Welfare Society(in the premises of Civil Hospital Hisar), o/o Civil Surgeon, Hisar

Vacancy Details of NHM Haryana Epidemiologist Recruitment 2020

Epidemiologist - 2 Posts

Bhiwani - 1 Post

Hisar - 1 Post

Pay

For Retired - Rs. 50,000 per month

For Non Retiree - Rs. 20,000

Eligibility Criteria for Epidemiologist Post

Education Qualification

Medical Graduate (MBBS) with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Preventive and Social Medical/Public Health OR Epidemiology OR MD, MPH, DPH, , MAE etc. OR and Medical Graduate (MBBS) with 3 years experience in Epidemiology/Public Health OR M.Sc in Epidemiology with 2 years of experience in Public Health OR BAMS/BDS/BHMS with MPH OR Graduation with MPH

Hindi/Sanskrit upto metric level

How to Apply for NHM Haryana Epidemiologist Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with dully filled application form at Room Number 225, Office of Civil Surgeon, Civil Hospital, Bhiwani on 07 April 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interview will be conducted followed by written/computer test OR at District Health & Family Welfare Society(in the premises of Civil Hospital Hisar), o/o Civil Surgeon, Hisar on 03 April at 10 AM.

NHM Haryana Epidemiologist Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Bhiwani

NHM Haryana Epidemiologist Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Hisar