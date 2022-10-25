NHM Maharashtra Bharti 2022: Apply for 280 Staff Nurse, MTS and Other Posts

NHM Maharashtra Bharti 2022: National Health Mission, District, Thane, Maharashtra is looking to recruit eligible persons for the post of Staff Nurse Cardiologist, Gynecologist, Nephrologist, Pediatrician, Surgeon, Radiologist, Anesthetists, Physician, Orthopedic, Ophthalmologist,Dentist, Dentist, Medical Officer, Clinical Psychologist (NMHP), Medical Officer AYUSH (UG), Medical Officer (Male) RBSK, Medical Officer (Female) RBSK, Psychiatrist Social Worker, Audiologist, Facility Manager E- Sushrut, Dietitian, Counselor, Instructor For Hearing Impaired Children, Psychiatric Nurse, Physiotherapist, Statistical Investigator, Programme Assistant DEO, Accountant, Para Medical Worker, MTS (Malaria Technical Supervisor), Dental Technician, Dialysis Technician, Cold Chain Technician, Dental Hygienist, CT scan Technician, BSU Technician, Lab Technician, STS ( Senior Treatment Supervisor),and STLS (Senior Tuberculosis laboratory Supervisor).
Last Date of NHM Maharashtra Application Submission
21 November 2022
NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse Male - 83 Posts
- Staff Nurse Female - 16 Posts
- Cardiologist(Super Specialist)- 1 Post
- Gynecologist (Super Specialist)- 1 Post
- Nephrologist (Super Specialist)- 1 Post
- Pediatrician (Specialist) - 13 Posts
- Surgeon (Specialist) - 6 Posts
- Radiologist (Specialist) - 1 Post
- Anesthetists (Specialist) - 11 Posts
- Physician (Specialist) - 8 Posts
- Orthopedic (Specialist) - 1 Post
- Ophthalmologist - 1 Post
- Dentist - 6 Posts
- Medical Officer - 29 Posts
- Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - 1 Post
- Medical Officer AYUSH (UG) - 2 Posts
- Medical Officer (Male) RBSK - 6 Posts
- Medical Officer (Female) RBSK - 7 Posts
- Psychiatrist Social Worker - 1 Post
- Audiologist - 1 Post
- Facility Manager E- Sushrut - 3 Posts
- Dietitian - 2 Posts
- Counselor - 16 Posts
- Instructor For Hearing Impaired Children - 1 Post
- Psychiatric Nurse - 1 Post
- Physiotherapist - 1 Post
- Statistical Investigator - 2 Posts
- Programme Assistant DEO - 4 Posts
- Accountant - 2 Posts
- Para Medical Worker - 2 Posts
- MTS (Malaria Technical Supervisor) - 1 Post
- Dental Technician - 1 Post
- Dialysis Technician - 11 Posts
- Cold Chain Technician - 3 Posts
- Dental Hygienist - 2 Posts
- CT scan Technician - 2 Posts
- BSU Technician - 6 Posts
- Lab Technician - 10 Posts
- STS ( Senior Treatment Supervisor),and STLS (Senior Tuberculosis laboratory Supervisor) - Posts
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse Male - GNM/B.Sc.Nursing.
- Staff Nurse Female - GNM/B.Sc.Nursing.
- Cardiologist(Super Specialist)- DM Cardiology
- Gynecologist (Super Specialist)- DM Nephrology
- Nephrologist (Super Specialist)- MD/ MS-Gyn / DGO/DNB
- Pediatrician (Specialist) - MD Paed / DCH/DNB
- Surgeon (Specialist) - MS General Surgery / DNB
- Radiologist (Specialist) - MS General Surgery / DNB
- Anesthetists (Specialist) - MD Anesthesia /DA/DNB
- Physician (Specialist) - MD Medicine /DNB
- Orthopedic (Specialist) - MD Ortho
- Ophthalmologist - MS Ophthalmologist / DOMS
- Dentist - MDS / BDS
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - MA- Psychology with RCI Registration
- Medical Officer AYUSH (UG) - BHMS/BUMS
- Medical Officer (Male) RBSK - BAMS
- Medical Officer (Female) RBSK - BAMS
- Psychiatrist Social Worker - MA Psychology
- Audiologist - Degree in Audiology
- Facility Manager E- Sushrut - MCA/B.Tech or Equivalent
- Dietitian - BSC Nutrition, Home Sci & Nutrition
- Counselor - MSW
- Instructor For Hearing Impaired Children - 1-year Diploma in Audiology
- Psychiatric Nurse - GNM/B.Sc With Certification in Psychiatry from a reputed institute Or DPN OR M.Sc Nursing (Psy)
- Physiotherapist - Graduate Degree in Physiotherapy
- Statistical Investigator - Graduation in Statistics or Mathematics, MSCIT
- Programme Assistant DEO - Any Graduate with Typing Skill Marathi 30 words per minute English 40 Words per minute With MS-CIT
- Accountant - B.Com With Tally Certification
- Para Medical Worker - 12th + PMW Certificate
- MTS (Malaria Technical Supervisor) - Graduate with Biological Stream
- Dental Technician - 12th Science and Diploma in Dental Technician Course. Registration with State Dental Council
The candidates can check more details related to eligibility, selection process, salary, the application process in the PDF below:
NHM Maharashtra Notification Download