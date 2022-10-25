NHM Maharashtra Bharti 2022: Apply for 280 Staff Nurse, MTS and Other Posts

NHM Maharashtra Bharti 2022: National Health Mission, District, Thane, Maharashtra is hiring 280 Staff Nurse, Staff Nurse Cardiologist, Gynecologist, Nephrologist, Pediatrician, Surgeon, Radiologist, Anesthetists, Physician and Other Posts.

NHM Maharashtra Bharti 2022: National Health Mission, District, Thane, Maharashtra is looking to recruit eligible persons for the post of Staff Nurse Cardiologist, Gynecologist, Nephrologist, Pediatrician, Surgeon, Radiologist, Anesthetists, Physician, Orthopedic, Ophthalmologist,Dentist, Dentist, Medical Officer, Clinical Psychologist (NMHP), Medical Officer AYUSH (UG), Medical Officer (Male) RBSK, Medical Officer (Female) RBSK, Psychiatrist Social Worker, Audiologist, Facility Manager E- Sushrut, Dietitian, Counselor, Instructor For Hearing Impaired Children, Psychiatric Nurse, Physiotherapist, Statistical Investigator, Programme Assistant DEO, Accountant, Para Medical Worker, MTS (Malaria Technical Supervisor), Dental Technician, Dialysis Technician, Cold Chain Technician, Dental Hygienist, CT scan Technician, BSU Technician, Lab Technician, STS ( Senior Treatment Supervisor),and STLS (Senior Tuberculosis laboratory Supervisor).

Last Date of NHM Maharashtra Application Submission

21 November 2022

NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse Male - 83 Posts

Staff Nurse Female - 16 Posts

Cardiologist(Super Specialist)- 1 Post

Gynecologist (Super Specialist)- 1 Post

Nephrologist (Super Specialist)- 1 Post

Pediatrician (Specialist) - 13 Posts

Surgeon (Specialist) - 6 Posts

Radiologist (Specialist) - 1 Post

Anesthetists (Specialist) - 11 Posts

Physician (Specialist) - 8 Posts

Orthopedic (Specialist) - 1 Post

Ophthalmologist - 1 Post

Dentist - 6 Posts

Medical Officer - 29 Posts

Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - 1 Post

Medical Officer AYUSH (UG) - 2 Posts

Medical Officer (Male) RBSK - 6 Posts

Medical Officer (Female) RBSK - 7 Posts

Psychiatrist Social Worker - 1 Post

Audiologist - 1 Post

Facility Manager E- Sushrut - 3 Posts

Dietitian - 2 Posts

Counselor - 16 Posts

Instructor For Hearing Impaired Children - 1 Post

Psychiatric Nurse - 1 Post

Physiotherapist - 1 Post

Statistical Investigator - 2 Posts

Programme Assistant DEO - 4 Posts

Accountant - 2 Posts

Para Medical Worker - 2 Posts

MTS (Malaria Technical Supervisor) - 1 Post

Dental Technician - 1 Post

Dialysis Technician - 11 Posts

Cold Chain Technician - 3 Posts

Dental Hygienist - 2 Posts

CT scan Technician - 2 Posts

BSU Technician - 6 Posts

Lab Technician - 10 Posts

STS ( Senior Treatment Supervisor),and STLS (Senior Tuberculosis laboratory Supervisor) - Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse Male - GNM/B.Sc.Nursing.

Staff Nurse Female - GNM/B.Sc.Nursing.

Cardiologist(Super Specialist)- DM Cardiology

Gynecologist (Super Specialist)- DM Nephrology

Nephrologist (Super Specialist)- MD/ MS-Gyn / DGO/DNB

Pediatrician (Specialist) - MD Paed / DCH/DNB

Surgeon (Specialist) - MS General Surgery / DNB

Radiologist (Specialist) - MS General Surgery / DNB

Anesthetists (Specialist) - MD Anesthesia /DA/DNB

Physician (Specialist) - MD Medicine /DNB

Orthopedic (Specialist) - MD Ortho

Ophthalmologist - MS Ophthalmologist / DOMS

Dentist - MDS / BDS

Medical Officer - MBBS

Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - MA- Psychology with RCI Registration

Medical Officer AYUSH (UG) - BHMS/BUMS

Medical Officer (Male) RBSK - BAMS

Medical Officer (Female) RBSK - BAMS

Psychiatrist Social Worker - MA Psychology

Audiologist - Degree in Audiology

Facility Manager E- Sushrut - MCA/B.Tech or Equivalent

Dietitian - BSC Nutrition, Home Sci & Nutrition

Counselor - MSW

Instructor For Hearing Impaired Children - 1-year Diploma in Audiology

Psychiatric Nurse - GNM/B.Sc With Certification in Psychiatry from a reputed institute Or DPN OR M.Sc Nursing (Psy)

Physiotherapist - Graduate Degree in Physiotherapy

Statistical Investigator - Graduation in Statistics or Mathematics, MSCIT

Programme Assistant DEO - Any Graduate with Typing Skill Marathi 30 words per minute English 40 Words per minute With MS-CIT

Accountant - B.Com With Tally Certification

Para Medical Worker - 12th + PMW Certificate

MTS (Malaria Technical Supervisor) - Graduate with Biological Stream

Dental Technician - 12th Science and Diploma in Dental Technician Course. Registration with State Dental Council

The candidates can check more details related to eligibility, selection process, salary, the application process in the PDF below:

NHM Maharashtra Notification Download