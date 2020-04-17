Corona Virus: NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 3517 Vacancies for MO, Ayush MO, Hospital Manager & Other Posts for Thane Circle

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (Maharastra) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Health Manager and Other Posts in Thane Circle for COVID-19 Hospitals. Around 3517 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the required qualification along with the experience can apply to the posts through the online mode. The applications can be submitted latest by 19 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 17 April 2020

Last date for submission of application: 19 April 2020

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Physician - 111 Posts

Anesthetist - 83 Posts

Medical Officer - 483 Posts

Ayush Medical Officer - 183 Posts

Hospital Manager - 83 Posts

Staff Nurse - 1841 Posts

X-Ray Technician- 77 Posts

ECG Technician - 66 Posts

Lab Technician - 132 Posts

Pharmacist - 198 Posts

Store Officer - 106 Posts

DEO - 151 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MO, Ayush MO, Hospital Manager & Other Posts for Thane Circle

Educational Qualification:

Physician - MD Medicine

Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anesthesia

Medical Officer - MBBS

Ayush Medical Officer - BAMS/BUMS

Hospital Manager - Any medical graduate with one year experience of Hospital administration

Staff Nurse - GNM Bsc Nursing

ECG Technician - Experience of ECG technician at least one year

Lab Technician - BSc DMLT

Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pham

Store Officer - Any medical graduate with one year experience of Stores Officer

DEO - Any Graduate

Salary:

Physician, Anesthetist- Rs. 75000+ performance

Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/-

Hospital Manager - Rs. 35000/-

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20000/-

X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist - Rs. 17000/-

Store Officer - Rs. 20000/-

DEO - Rs. 17000/-

Official Notification

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Candidates can send the application to the email- covid19ddhsthane@gmail.com on or before 19 Apr 2020, along with all documents.