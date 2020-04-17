Corona Virus: NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 3517 Vacancies for MO, Ayush MO, Hospital Manager & Other Posts for Thane Circle

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (Maharastra) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Health Manager and Other Posts in Thane Circle for COVID-19 Hospitals. Around 3517 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the required qualification along with the experience can apply to the posts through the online mode. The applications can be submitted latest by 19 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 17 April 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 19 April 2020
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Physician - 111 Posts
- Anesthetist - 83 Posts
- Medical Officer - 483 Posts
- Ayush Medical Officer - 183 Posts
- Hospital Manager - 83 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 1841 Posts
- X-Ray Technician- 77 Posts
- ECG Technician - 66 Posts
- Lab Technician - 132 Posts
- Pharmacist - 198 Posts
- Store Officer - 106 Posts
- DEO - 151 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for MO, Ayush MO, Hospital Manager & Other Posts for Thane Circle
Educational Qualification:
- Physician - MD Medicine
- Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anesthesia
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- Ayush Medical Officer - BAMS/BUMS
- Hospital Manager - Any medical graduate with one year experience of Hospital administration
- Staff Nurse - GNM Bsc Nursing
- ECG Technician - Experience of ECG technician at least one year
- Lab Technician - BSc DMLT
- Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pham
- Store Officer - Any medical graduate with one year experience of Stores Officer
- DEO - Any Graduate
Salary:
- Physician, Anesthetist- Rs. 75000+ performance
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/-
- Hospital Manager - Rs. 35000/-
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20000/-
- X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist - Rs. 17000/-
- Store Officer - Rs. 20000/-
- DEO - Rs. 17000/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Candidates can send the application to the email- covid19ddhsthane@gmail.com on or before 19 Apr 2020, along with all documents.