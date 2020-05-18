NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 681 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts in Malegaon Muncipal Corporation

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: NHM Maharashtra, Malegaon Muncipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ANM, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush MO, Staff Nurse, ANM, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Ward Boy for COVID - 19 Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for 'Malegaon Mahanagarpalika Bharti 2020' in the prescribed format and submit their application by email on or before 31 May 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 31 May 2020
NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 681
- Staff Nurse- 200
- ANM - 48
- Physician - 14
- Anesthetist - 08
- Medical Officer - 76
- Ayush MO - 106
- X-ray Technician - 06
- ECG Technician - 06
- Lab Technician - 09
- Pharmacist - 08
- Ward Boy - 200
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse: GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing
- ANM: 10+2 with ANM Course
- Physician: MD Medicine
- Anesthetist: Degree/ Diploma in Anesthesia
- Medical Officer: MBBS
- Ayush MO: BAMS/ BUMS
- X-ray Technician: Retd X ray Technician
- ECG Technician: B.Sc. with Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology
- Lab Technician: B.Sc./ DMLT
- Pharmacist: D. Pharm/ B.Pharm
- Ward Boy: 10th passed
For more information on eligibility criteria, check detailed notification link given below
NHM Maharashtra Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000
- ANM - Rs. 17,000
- Physician - Rs. 75,000 + performance
- Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000 + performance
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000
- Ayush MO - Rs. 30,000
- X-ray Technician - Rs. 17,000
- ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000
- Lab Technician - Rs. 17,000
- Pharmacist - Rs. 17,000
- Ward Boy- Rs. 400 per day
How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Staff Nurse and Other Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply, for Malegaon Muncipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, in the prescribed format and send the application by email to covid19.malegaonnmc@gmail.com on or before 31 May 2020.
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification PDF