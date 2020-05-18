NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 681 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts in Malegaon Muncipal Corporation

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: NHM Maharashtra, Malegaon Muncipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ANM, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush MO, Staff Nurse, ANM, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Ward Boy for COVID - 19 Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for 'Malegaon Mahanagarpalika Bharti 2020' in the prescribed format and submit their application by email on or before 31 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 31 May 2020

NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 681

Staff Nurse- 200

ANM - 48

Physician - 14

Anesthetist - 08

Medical Officer - 76

Ayush MO - 106

X-ray Technician - 06

ECG Technician - 06

Lab Technician - 09

Pharmacist - 08

Ward Boy - 200

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse: GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing

ANM: 10+2 with ANM Course

Physician: MD Medicine

Anesthetist: Degree/ Diploma in Anesthesia

Medical Officer: MBBS

Ayush MO: BAMS/ BUMS

X-ray Technician: Retd X ray Technician

ECG Technician: B.Sc. with Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology

Lab Technician: B.Sc./ DMLT

Pharmacist: D. Pharm/ B.Pharm

Ward Boy: 10th passed

For more information on eligibility criteria, check detailed notification link given below

NHM Maharashtra Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000

ANM - Rs. 17,000

Physician - Rs. 75,000 + performance

Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000 + performance

Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000

Ayush MO - Rs. 30,000

X-ray Technician - Rs. 17,000

ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000

Lab Technician - Rs. 17,000

Pharmacist - Rs. 17,000

Ward Boy- Rs. 400 per day

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Staff Nurse and Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply, for Malegaon Muncipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, in the prescribed format and send the application by email to covid19.malegaonnmc@gmail.com on or before 31 May 2020.

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification PDF