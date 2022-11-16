NHM MP Recruitment 2022 For 1200 ANM Vacancies: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

National Health Mission (NHM MP) has invited online application for the 1200 ANM posts on its official website. Check NHM MP recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh (MP), has published notification for the 1200 ANM post on its official website. Interested candidates having educational qualification including 12th with Diploma in Nursing Midwifery can apply for these posts on or before 12 December 2022.

Candidates applying for NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 should have age limit from 21 to 43 years however relaxation in upper age limit will be provided as per government norms.

Candidates selected finally for the ANM post will get monthly salary of Rs. 1200. You can check all the details regarding the NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification including eligibility/educational qualification/experience/age limit and others in this article.

Important Date NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application:12 December 2022

Vacancy Details NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

ANM-1200 Post

Eligibility Criteria NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 12th passed with Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Should have Diploma in Nursing Midwifery.

Applying candidates are required to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

How to Download NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the website of the National Health Mission (NHM) MP-https://www.nhmmp.gov.in/ Go to the Vacancy Section on the home page. Click on the link displaying-"NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification" on the home page. You will get your NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for future reference.

Click Here For NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-www.sams.co.in from 16 November 2022 to 12 December 2022.