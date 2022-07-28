NHM MP Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Direct Link

NHM MP Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 has been uploaded on website of SAMS i.e. sams.co.in.: Check Direct Link

NHM MP Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has uploaded the admit card of the exam to be held for the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates who have applied for NHM MP Recrutiment 2022 can download NHM MP Admit Card from the Strategic Alliance Management Services (SAMS) website i.e. sams.co.in.

NHM MP Staff Nurse is also provided, just below:

How to Download NHM MP Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SAMS -sams.co.in.

Click on ‘Admit Card - Contractual Staff Nurse’

Now, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Download NHM MP Nurse Admit Card

The exam will be conducted in online mode.