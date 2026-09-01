NIC Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply for 376 Scientific & Technical Assistant Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points NIC announced 376 Scientific/Technical Assistant-A vacancies for 2026.

Selection is based on valid GATE scores from 2024, 2025, or 2026.

Apply online from 1 September 2026 to 30 September 2026.

NIC Recruitment 2026: National Informatics Centre (NIC) has released the recruitment notification for Scientific/Technical Assistant-A posts under Advertisement No. NIC/STA/2026/2. The organisation, which works under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has announced 376 vacancies for this Group-B, Non-Gazetted post. Candidates will be selected based on their valid GATE score from 2024, 2025, or 2026. No prior work experience is needed for these posts. The online application process starts today, 1 September 2026, and ends on 30 September 2026 on the official website, recruitment.nic.in. Selected candidates will get a salary in Pay Level 6, ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. NIC Recruitment 2026 Highlights Interested candidates must check the complete information about the NIC Scientific/Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Informatics Centre (NIC) Ministry Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Advertisement No. NIC/STA/2026/2 Post Name Scientific/Technical Assistant-A Total Vacancies 376 Post Category Group-B, S&T, Non-Gazetted Recruitment Type Direct Recruitment Selection Basis Valid GATE Score (2024, 2025, or 2026) Experience Required Not required Pay Level Level 6 (7th CPC) Salary ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 1 September 2026 Last Date to Apply 30 September 2026 Job Location India or outside India Official Website recruitment.nic.in NIC Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF NIC has released a recruitment notification for Scientific/Technical Assistant-A posts on 26 August 2026. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF from the direct link given below to know about its eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other information.

NIC STA Recruitment 2026 Notification Check Here NIC STA Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications, age limit, and more. Candidates must hold a B.E/B.Tech degree or a postgraduate degree in a relevant field.

The post is open for three disciplines: Computer Science & IT, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.

Candidates must have a valid GATE score from 2024, 2025, or 2026 in the relevant discipline.

No prior work experience is required

The maximum age limit is 30 years, calculated as on 30 September 2026.

Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government rules. NIC Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

A total of 376 vacancies have been announced across three disciplines. The category-wise breakup is given below: Discipline UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Computer Sciences & IT 122 45 22 81 30 300 Electronics & Communication 13 03 01 07 02 26 Data Science & AI 22 07 03 13 05 50 Total 157 55 26 101 37 376 NIC STA Recruitment 2026 Apply Online National Informatics Centre (NIC) has officially started the application process for a total of 376 Scientific/Technical Assistant-A posts. Interested candidates can apply online from today, 1 September 2026, through the direct link given below: NIC STA Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for NIC Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for NIC Scientific & Technical Assistant Posts: