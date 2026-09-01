NIC Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply for 376 Scientific & Technical Assistant Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
NIC has officially released the recruitment notification for 376 Scientific & Technical Assistant posts. Interested candidates can start applying from today, 1 September 2026, through the official website, recruitment.nic.in. Check this article to know more about its eligibility, vacancies, and selection process.
Key Points
- NIC announced 376 Scientific/Technical Assistant-A vacancies for 2026.
- Selection is based on valid GATE scores from 2024, 2025, or 2026.
- Apply online from 1 September 2026 to 30 September 2026.
NIC Recruitment 2026: National Informatics Centre (NIC) has released the recruitment notification for Scientific/Technical Assistant-A posts under Advertisement No. NIC/STA/2026/2. The organisation, which works under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has announced 376 vacancies for this Group-B, Non-Gazetted post. Candidates will be selected based on their valid GATE score from 2024, 2025, or 2026. No prior work experience is needed for these posts. The online application process starts today, 1 September 2026, and ends on 30 September 2026 on the official website, recruitment.nic.in. Selected candidates will get a salary in Pay Level 6, ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.
NIC Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates must check the complete information about the NIC Scientific/Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Informatics Centre (NIC)
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Ministry
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Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
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Advertisement No.
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NIC/STA/2026/2
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Post Name
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Scientific/Technical Assistant-A
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Total Vacancies
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376
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Post Category
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Group-B, S&T, Non-Gazetted
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Recruitment Type
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Direct Recruitment
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Selection Basis
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Valid GATE Score (2024, 2025, or 2026)
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Experience Required
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Not required
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Pay Level
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Level 6 (7th CPC)
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Salary
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₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400
|
Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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1 September 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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30 September 2026
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Job Location
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India or outside India
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Official Website
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recruitment.nic.in
NIC Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
NIC has released a recruitment notification for Scientific/Technical Assistant-A posts on 26 August 2026. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF from the direct link given below to know about its eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other information.
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NIC STA Recruitment 2026 Notification
NIC STA Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications, age limit, and more.
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Candidates must hold a B.E/B.Tech degree or a postgraduate degree in a relevant field.
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The post is open for three disciplines: Computer Science & IT, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.
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Candidates must have a valid GATE score from 2024, 2025, or 2026 in the relevant discipline.
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No prior work experience is required
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The maximum age limit is 30 years, calculated as on 30 September 2026.
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Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government rules.
NIC Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
A total of 376 vacancies have been announced across three disciplines. The category-wise breakup is given below:
|
Discipline
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
Computer Sciences & IT
|
122
|
45
|
22
|
81
|
30
|
300
|
Electronics & Communication
|
13
|
03
|
01
|
07
|
02
|
26
|
Data Science & AI
|
22
|
07
|
03
|
13
|
05
|
50
|
Total
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157
|
55
|
26
|
101
|
37
|
376
NIC STA Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
National Informatics Centre (NIC) has officially started the application process for a total of 376 Scientific/Technical Assistant-A posts. Interested candidates can apply online from today, 1 September 2026, through the direct link given below:
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NIC STA Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for NIC Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for NIC Scientific & Technical Assistant Posts:
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Visit the official website, recruitment.nic.in.
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Click on the link for NIC STA Recruitment 2026.
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Register using basic details like name, email ID, and mobile number.
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Fill in the online application form with personal, educational, and GATE score details.
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Upload scanned copies of required documents and photograph/signature.
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Pay the application fee, if applicable, through online mode.
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Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
NIC STA Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Selection will be done based on candidates' scores in GATE 2024, 2025, or 2026.
Candidates do not need to appear for any separate written exam or interview for this recruitment. Shortlisted candidates will have to go through document verification. Final selection will depend on the candidate's GATE score, category, and number of vacancies in the chosen discipline.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com