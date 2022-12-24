NIELIT NTRO Recruitment 2023 for 160 Technical Assistant and Aviator Posts, Apply Online @ntro.gov.in

NIELIT NTRO Recruitment 2023: The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is recruiting candidates for the post of Aviator-II and Technical Assistant. Check Details Here.

NIELIT NTRO Recruitment 2022 for 160 Technical Assistant and Aviator Posts: The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is recruiting candidates for the post of Aviator-II and Technical Assistant on behalf of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).

There are 160 vacancies that are notified by the NTRO for the said posts.

The desirous candidates are required to apply online from 31 December 2022. The application should be submitted before 21 January 2023. They are requested to go through the complete advertisement carefully and satisfy

themselves about their suitability before filling up the application form online.

NIELIT NTRO Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancies Aviation Technology 22 Technical Assistant - Computer Science& Information Technology 81 Technical Assistant - Computer Science& Information Technology 79 Total 160

How to Apply for NIELIT NTRO Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to official website recruit-ndl.nielit.gov.in or https://ntro.gov.in website) Click on the online application link Enter the details Upload documents Pay Application Fee Submit your application

Eligibility Criteria for NIELIT NTRO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Aviation Technology - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology from a recognized University / Institute inElectronics / Communication / Electronics & Communication(Avionics) /Telecommunication / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics (Microwave) / Power Electronics / Applied Electronics / Instrumentation & Control / Computer Science / Computers / Information Technology / Aeronautical Engineering/ Aircraft Maintenance Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering and Automation/ Instrumentation/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Mechatronics / Combination of two or more of above fields/ Passed Section-A & B Examination conducted by the Institute of Engineers (India), Kolkata in any of the above branch of Engineering; OR Master’s Degree in Science in Electronics & Communication / Electronics / Applied Electronics / Power Electronics/ Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Mathematics & Computing / Informatics/ Physics/ Applied Physics from a recognized University / Institute.

For Computer Science& Information Technology - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology from a recognized University / Institutein Computer Science / Computers / Information Technology / Data Science / Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning / Information Science / Big Data Analytics / Software Engineering / Geo-Informatics /Cyber Security / Geomatics/ Geospatial Information System (GIS)/Information Security / Mechanical/ Remote Sensing/Deep Learning / Robotics Engineering/Combination of two or more of above fields / Passed Section-A & B Page 3 of 9 Examination conducted by the Institute of Engineers (India), Kolkata in any of the above branch of Engineering; OR Master’s Degree in Computer Application / Statistics / Mathematics from a recognized University / Institute; OR Master’s Degree in ScienceinComputer Science / Software Engineering / Software Systems / Computer Technology / Data Science / Big Data Analytics / Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Science / Data Science & Spatial Analytics / Geo-Informatics/ Mathematics / Applied Mathematics/ Cyber Law and Information Security/ Geomatics/ Geospatial Information System (GIS)/ Mathematics & Computing / Informatics/ Physics/ Applied Physics/ Remote Sensing/Statisticsfrom a recognized University / Institute.

For Electronics & Communication - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology from a recognized University / Institute inElectronics / Communication / Electronics & Communication(Avionics) / Telecommunication / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Computer / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics (Microwave) / Power Electronics / Applied Electronics / Electronics Instrument & Control / Instrumentation & Control Mechatronics/Electrical/ Electrical and Computer Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Combination of two or more of above fields / Passed Section-A & B Examination conducted by the Institute of Engineers (India), Kolkata in any of the above branch of Engineering; OR Master’s Degree in Computer Application / Statistics / Mathematics from a recognized University / Institute; OR Master’s Degree in Science in Electronics / Electronics & Communications/ Applied Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Mathematics & Computing / Informatics/ Networking/ Physics/ Applied Physics from a recognized University / Institute.

Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for NIELIT NTRO Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of

Stage 1 (Written Examination) - 200 Marks

Stage 2 (Interview) - 50 Marks

Application Fee: