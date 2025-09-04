MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025: Download MPESB Excise Constable Hall Ticket PDF at esb.mp.gov.in Soon

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is expected to release soon the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts admit card, at esb.mp.gov.in. The board will be conducting the written exam for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts on September 09, 2025 across the state. Candidates will have to carry the admit card at the exam venue with other crucial other documents including a Photo Id card as mentioned on the hall ticket. Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 Download

A total of 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link, however the MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directed through the link given below-