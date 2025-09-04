MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025: Download MPESB Excise Constable Hall Ticket PDF at esb.mp.gov.in Soon

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is expected to release soon the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts admit card, at esb.mp.gov.in. The board will be conducting the written exam for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts on September 09, 2025 across the state. Candidates will have to carry the admit card at the exam venue with other crucial other documents including a Photo Id card as mentioned on the hall ticket. Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-esb.mp.gov.in.
MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 Download
A total of 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link, however the MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directed through the link given below-
MP Excise Constable 2025 Overview
A total of 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.Check the details of the recruitment drive given below-
Events
Dates
Organisation
Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board
Posts Name
Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak)
Number of posts
253
Date Exam
September 09, 2025
Admit Card Release Date
Soon
Official website
esb.mp.gov.in.
How to Download MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025?
You can download the MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-
- Go to the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
- On the homepage, find and select the MP Excise Constable Apply Online link.
- Provide basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID to generate login credentials.
- Use the registration number and password received via email or SMS.
- Enter personal information, educational qualifications, and contact details.
Details Mentioned on MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025
Candidates who have to appear in the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) exam are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
