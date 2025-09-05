NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links
News

CM Shri School Admissions 2025 Schedule Revised For Test; Check New Dates here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Sep 5, 2025, 14:50 IST

CM Shri School Admissions 2025: With a budget of ₹100 crore, the Delhi government has started a new program called CM Shri Schools to provide cutting-edge, contemporary education. The entrance exam for admissions has been postponed for September 13. The schools will have NEP 2020-based curricula and state-of-the-art facilities.

CM Shri School Admissions 2025
CM Shri School Admissions 2025
Register for Result Updates

CM Shri School Admissions 2025: For its new CM Shri Schools, the Delhi government has changed the admissions calendar, delaying the entrance exam and associated dates. The admission exam for Classes 6, 7, and 8 will now take place on September 13; admit cards will be available starting on September 10, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE). The initial dates of the exam (September 6) and admit cards (August 23) have been moved by almost two weeks.

A bilingual OMR-based test including Hindi, English, general awareness, mental ability, and numerical aptitude, the test will last 150 minutes. Merit-based, transparent, and equitable is how the test is intended to operate. Special education students will be given more time. The schools are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and are furnished with contemporary conveniences as part of a project to improve public education.

A New Initiative for Public Education

The Delhi government has introduced the CM Shri Schools as a new project to improve public education and give children access to cutting-edge, well-equipped classrooms. These schools, which are based on the PM Shri Schools at the Center and adhere to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, were announced in the 2025–2026 state budget with a ₹100 crore grant. 

The government has instituted a reservation mechanism for admissions in order to guarantee fair access. Students from government and government-aided schools, such as those run by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas, will be eligible to occupy half of the seats at CM Shri Schools. 

Related Stories

State of the Art Learning Environment

Every CM Shri School will have cutting-edge facilities intended to provide a contemporary learning environment. This includes specialized robotics labs, biometric attendance systems, libraries driven by AI, and smart classrooms furnished with augmented and virtual reality resources. Additionally, the schools are designed to be environmentally friendly, using solar power and zero-waste procedures to incorporate sustainability into the everyday lives of the students.

These new schools' curricula will be in line with the National Curriculum Framework 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This strategy goes beyond conventional approaches by emphasizing inquiry-based and experiential learning. The CM Shri Schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while the Delhi Board of School Education is being phased out, guaranteeing a constant and superior educational standard. 

Also Read:

PM Narendra Modi Addresses National Awardee Teachers

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News