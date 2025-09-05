CM Shri School Admissions 2025 Schedule Revised For Test; Check New Dates here

CM Shri School Admissions 2025: For its new CM Shri Schools, the Delhi government has changed the admissions calendar, delaying the entrance exam and associated dates. The admission exam for Classes 6, 7, and 8 will now take place on September 13; admit cards will be available starting on September 10, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE). The initial dates of the exam (September 6) and admit cards (August 23) have been moved by almost two weeks.
A bilingual OMR-based test including Hindi, English, general awareness, mental ability, and numerical aptitude, the test will last 150 minutes. Merit-based, transparent, and equitable is how the test is intended to operate. Special education students will be given more time. The schools are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and are furnished with contemporary conveniences as part of a project to improve public education.
A New Initiative for Public Education
The Delhi government has introduced the CM Shri Schools as a new project to improve public education and give children access to cutting-edge, well-equipped classrooms. These schools, which are based on the PM Shri Schools at the Center and adhere to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, were announced in the 2025–2026 state budget with a ₹100 crore grant.
The government has instituted a reservation mechanism for admissions in order to guarantee fair access. Students from government and government-aided schools, such as those run by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas, will be eligible to occupy half of the seats at CM Shri Schools.
State of the Art Learning Environment
Every CM Shri School will have cutting-edge facilities intended to provide a contemporary learning environment. This includes specialized robotics labs, biometric attendance systems, libraries driven by AI, and smart classrooms furnished with augmented and virtual reality resources. Additionally, the schools are designed to be environmentally friendly, using solar power and zero-waste procedures to incorporate sustainability into the everyday lives of the students.
These new schools' curricula will be in line with the National Curriculum Framework 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This strategy goes beyond conventional approaches by emphasizing inquiry-based and experiential learning. The CM Shri Schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while the Delhi Board of School Education is being phased out, guaranteeing a constant and superior educational standard.
