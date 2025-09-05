PM Narendra Modi Addresses National Awardee Teachers

PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited to National Awardee Teachers in New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2025. He highlighted the importance of teachers in the development of the country and acknowledged the great esteem they enjoy in Indian society. The Prime Minister emphasized that recognizing teachers is more than just a custom; it is a heartfelt recognition of their steadfast commitment and enduring influence on innumerable lives.

45 worthy educators from all over India, including Sonipat, Durg, Damoh, and Imphal, will receive recognition this year for their outstanding work. Each recipient will be awarded a certificate of merit, a cash prize of ₹50,000, and a silver medal, celebrating their commitment and excellence in education.

President to Honor Teachers

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the National Teachers' Awards at a ceremony today, September 5th, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. On the eve of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees, acknowledging their selection as a testament to their hard work and dedication.