PM Narendra Modi Addresses National Awardee Teachers

PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited to National Awardee Teachers in New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2025. He highlighted the importance of teachers in the development of the country and acknowledged the great esteem they enjoy in Indian society. The Prime Minister emphasized that recognizing teachers is more than just a custom; it is a heartfelt recognition of their steadfast commitment and enduring influence on innumerable lives.
45 worthy educators from all over India, including Sonipat, Durg, Damoh, and Imphal, will receive recognition this year for their outstanding work. Each recipient will be awarded a certificate of merit, a cash prize of ₹50,000, and a silver medal, celebrating their commitment and excellence in education.
President to Honor Teachers
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the National Teachers' Awards at a ceremony today, September 5th, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. On the eve of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees, acknowledging their selection as a testament to their hard work and dedication.
The Prime Minister emphasized that teachers are crucial for both the present and future of the nation, making their work a vital form of national service. He praised the awardees, noting that they represent millions of teachers across the country who are committed to education with sincerity, dedication, and a strong spirit of service.
Prime Minister Modi Applauds Teachers for Their Contribution to Nation-Building
In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised teachers as an essential part of India's progress and described them as living examples of the country's rich history. According to him, teachers instill in the next generation a sense of national service in addition to imparting information. Modi also commended teachers for their awareness of appropriate curriculum improvements that bring education into line with the changing needs of the modern world, emphasizing their fundamental role in creating a strong nation and an empowered society.
Modi recognized that science and technology were becoming more and more popular among Indian students, and he credited the success of programs like Chandrayaan, which have motivated millions of people. Additionally, he used Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla's return from a space mission as a potent illustration of how such accomplishments motivate communities and schools. Citing a new rule governing online gaming, the prime minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to empowering young people digitally while shielding them from the negative impacts of the online world. He pointed out that the government wants to open up new job opportunities in this growing sector by teaching students about appropriate digital habits.
