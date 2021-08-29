NIELIT Recruitment 2021 for Driver Posts, Apply Online @register-delhi.nielit.gov.in

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Driver on its website -nielit.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at register-delhi.nielit.gov.in on or before 14 September 2021 .

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 14 September 2021

NIELIT Vacancy Details

Driver

Eligibility Criteria for NIELIT Driver Posts

Educational Qualification:

Pass in 10th Standard from Recognised Board.

Possession of a valid Driving License for Motor Car. c) Experience of driving motor car for at least three years

NIELIT Driver Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

NIELIT Driver Salary

Level - 2 , (Rs.19900- 63200)

How to Apply for NIELIT Driver Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply ONLINE at https://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/ between on or before 14 September 2021 (5:30 p.m). No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have valid e-mail identification and active mobile number. The procedure/steps for filling up of applications online are available at https://registerdelhi.nielit.gov.in/ under ‘Instructions for filling Application‟ on the main Page

Application Fee:

SC/ST/Women candidates/Ex-servicemen - Rs 150/-

General and all others - Rs 300/-

NIELIT Driver Notification Download

NIELIT Driver Online Application Link