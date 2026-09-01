Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College admission options during the second round of NEET UG 2026 admission. The seat allocation can be predicted based on the expected and previous-year trends provided in the article. The expected seat admission may range between 4819 to 103501 for all categories. Check complete details provided below.
Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College NEET UG 2026 Round 2 results are expected on September 11, 2026. While the result is awaited, candidates can estimate the seat allocation range as per previous year trends. The expected opening and closing ranks range between 4819 to 8791 for general category. The table provided below offers a detailed category-wise opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats under the All India Quota.
Check: Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
NRSM Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College. The expected rank ranges between 4819 to 103501 for all categories.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
4819 - 5493
|
7351 - 8791
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
6423 - 8755
|
9805 - 11361
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
7285 - 6859
|
9581 - 9871
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
31645 - 45495
|
42071 - 53121
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
79053 - 103373
|
93309 - 103501
NRSM Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
While analysing the expected ranks, it is important to also review the last year opening and closing ranks to understand category-wise admission range. During Round 2 admission in 2025, seats opened at 5492 and closed at 8716 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
5492
|
8716
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
8754
|
11263
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6858
|
9580
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
45493
|
52946
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
103371
|
103371
NRSM Cutoff 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table offers NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per MCC (Medical Counselling Committee), admission opened at 3984 and closed at 7347 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
General
|
3984
|
7347
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
OBC
|
7342
|
9803
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6858
|
9860
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
SC
|
42069
|
42069
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
ST
|
93148
|
96444
NRSM Cutoff 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find MBBS seat allocation during NEET UG 2023 Round 2 rank range. The admission opened at 3247 and closed at 5647 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
General
|
3247
|
5647
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5725
|
7697
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6547
|
7163
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
SC
|
49577
|
57499
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
ST
|
85731
|
93308
NRSM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates should also check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. Under All India Quota, admission opened at 3496 and closed at 4818 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
General
|
3496
|
4818
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5013
|
6421
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6005
|
7284
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
SC
|
27712
|
31644
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
ST
|
78100
|
79051
Also check:
- Government Medical College, Jalgaon Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
- Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
- Government Medical College Miraj NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
- Government Medical College, Aurangabad Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.