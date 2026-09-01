Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College NEET UG 2026 Round 2 results are expected on September 11, 2026. While the result is awaited, candidates can estimate the seat allocation range as per previous year trends. The expected opening and closing ranks range between 4819 to 8791 for general category. The table provided below offers a detailed category-wise opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats under the All India Quota.

Check: Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

NRSM Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College. The expected rank ranges between 4819 to 103501 for all categories.