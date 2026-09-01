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Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 15:16 IST

Check Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College admission options during the second round of NEET UG 2026 admission. The seat allocation can be predicted based on the expected and previous-year trends provided in the article. The expected seat admission may range between 4819 to 103501 for all categories. Check complete details provided below.

Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College NEET UG 2026 Round 2 results are expected on September 11, 2026. While the result is awaited, candidates can estimate the seat allocation range as per previous year trends. The expected opening and closing ranks range between 4819 to 8791 for general category. The table provided below offers a detailed category-wise opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats under the All India Quota. 

Check:  Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

NRSM Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College. The expected rank ranges between 4819 to 103501 for all categories. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

General

4819 - 5493

7351 - 8791

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

OBC

6423 - 8755

9805 - 11361

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

EWS

7285 - 6859

9581 - 9871

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

SC

31645 - 45495

42071 - 53121

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

ST

79053 - 103373

93309 - 103501

NRSM Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

While analysing the expected ranks, it is important to also review the last year opening and closing ranks to understand category-wise admission range. During Round 2 admission in 2025, seats opened at 5492 and closed at 8716 for general category. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

General

5492

8716

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

OBC

8754

11263

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

EWS

6858

9580

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

SC

45493

52946

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

All India

ST

103371

103371

NRSM Cutoff 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table offers NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per MCC (Medical Counselling Committee), admission opened at 3984 and closed at 7347 for general category. 

College Name

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

General

3984

7347

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

OBC

7342

9803

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

EWS

6858

9860

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

SC

42069

42069

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

ST

93148

96444

NRSM Cutoff 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find MBBS seat allocation during NEET UG 2023 Round 2 rank range. The admission opened at 3247 and closed at 5647 for general category. 

College Name

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

General

3247

5647

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

OBC

5725

7697

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

EWS

6547

7163

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

SC

49577

57499

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

ST

85731

93308

NRSM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates should also check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. Under All India Quota, admission opened at 3496 and closed at 4818 for general category. 

College Name

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

General

3496

4818

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

OBC

5013

6421

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

EWS

6005

7284

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

SC

27712

31644

Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

ST

78100

79051

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 15:16 IST

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