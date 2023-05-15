NIPER Recruitment 2023 For Teaching/Non-Teaching posts: Basic Pay Rs. 1,23,100, Check Eligibility

NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has published recruitment notification for various Teaching/Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (13 -19 May) 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before May 22, 2023.



Notification Details NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023:

Employment Notification No. 01/2023



Important Date NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Date & time of commencement of Online Applications April 24, 2023 Last date & time of Online Application & Payment of Fees May 22, 2023 Last date for receipt of hard copy of the application with enclosures May 29, 2023





Vacancy Details NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Teaching Posts

Associate Professor (Medical Devices)-01

Assistant Professor (Pharmaceutical Analysis)-01

Non-Teaching Posts

Junior Technical Assistant-01

Eligibility Criteria NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Associate Professor (Medical Devices)-Ph. D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree (M.Sc/M.Pharm/M.S.Pharm/B.Tech/M.Tech) in Bioengineering/Biomedical engineering/ Mechanical Engineering with a very good academic record throughout and at least 8 years of Teaching / Research / Industrial experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor with published works of high quality.

Junior Technical Assistant-Senior Secondary [10+2] with Science Subject.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





Basic Pay

Teaching Posts

Associate Professor (Medical Devices) Rs. 1,23,100/- Associate Professor (Medical Devices) Rs. 78,800/- Assistant Professor (Pharmaceutical Analysis) Rs. 78,800/ Junior Technical Assistant Rs. 25,500/-







NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online using the prescribed format available on the official website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) on or before May 22, 2023. Applicants are required to take the print of the PDF application form and fee receipt, sign and send the same along with all self- attested relevant supporting documents (Age Proof, All Essential Degree Certificates, Proper experience certificates, etc) by Speed Post or Courier to NIPER Guwahati within the prescribed date mentioned in the notification.

