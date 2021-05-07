NISER Scientific Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT: Apply Online @niser.ac.in

NISER Scientific Officer Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Scientific C & D in the Centre for Medical and Radiation Physics, NISER. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 June 2021.

Advertisement No.: FA-Rct./NA/02-2021

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 10 June 2021

NISER Scientific Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Medical Physics)- 1 Post

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Physics) - 3 Posts

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Electronics) - 1 Post

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Medical Physics or Radiation Biology or Nuclear Medicine) - 1 Post

NISER Scientific Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Medical Physics)- Ph.D (Physics/Medical Physics) with M.Sc in Medical Physics/ Post-MSc (Physics) Diploma in Radiological Physics.

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Physics) - Ph.D. in Experimental Nuclear or Particle Physics.

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Electronics) - B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics or Communication Engineering or Instrumentation.

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Medical Physics or Radiation Biology or Nuclear Medicine) - M.Sc in Radiation Biology or M.Sc in Medical Physics or M.Sc in Life sciences with biological effects of radiation as part of the course or M.Sc in nuclear medicine or Post-MSc (Physics) Diploma in Radiological Physics.

NISER Scientific Officer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Medical Physics)- Not more than 40 years

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Physics) - Not more than 40 years

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Electronics) - Not more than 36 years

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Medical Physics or Radiation Biology or Nuclear Medicine) - Not more than 36 years

NISER Scientific Officer Recruitment 2021 Salary

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Medical Physics), Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Physics) - Basic Pay: 67700 Level 11 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Electronics), Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Medical Physics or Radiation Biology or Nuclear Medicine) - Basic Pay: 56100 Level 10 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix

How to apply for NISER Scientific Officer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 June 2021. Before applying the candidate should ensure that he/she is fulfilling all the requisite qualification and experience.