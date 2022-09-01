BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Update: Govt Agrees To Conduct Prelims On The Old Pattern, Check Latest Update

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Update: In a latest important update, Bihar State Govt has agrees to held the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 in old pattern i.e. on the same pattern as given by the Commission during the application process. As per the media reports, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced for the same after a strong protest was commenced by the candidates in the state for their demand to conduct the exam in old pattern.

According to media reports, Chief minister Nitish Kumar announced to conduct the exam in old pattern after meeting with the Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and Chairman of BPSC Atul Prasad.

It is noted that candidates were demonstrated their protest against the government decision to conduct the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 in new pattern as announced by the government earlier. The were protesting for their demand to conduct the prelims exam in one day and in one sitting.

It is noted earlier Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the fresh date for the 67th Combined Preliminary Exam which was to be conducted on 20 and 22 September 2022 in two shifts.

Commission had decided for some changes in the pattern and assessment for the 67 Combined Preliminary Exam 2022 under which marks with be provided through Percentile method.

As per the new rules disclosed by BPSC, entry for the candidates at the exam centers will be allowed before one hour of the commencement of the for 67 Combined Preliminary Exam 2022.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the BPSC 67 Combined Preliminary Exam 2022 on 08th May 2022 but was cancelled due to paper leak issue.

Total 802 posts are to be filled through BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2022 including General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Revenue Officer, Labor Superintendent, Tax Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Planning Officer and other posts.