NLC Recruitment 2023 For 500 Industrial Trainee Posts: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Application Procedure & More

NLC has invited online applications for the 500 Industrial Trainee Posts on its official website. Check NLC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification: NLC India Limited a premier ‘NAVRATNA’ Public Sector Enterprise is recruiting for 500 Industrial Trainee posts. Out of 500 Industrial Trainee vacancies, there are 238 for Industrial Trainee [Specialized Mining Equipment (SME) Operations] whereas 262 are available for Industrial Trainees (Mines & Mines Support Services). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 08, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written tests.

However, the final selection will be in the order of merit based on the overall total score of marks obtained in selection by the candidates, with due reservation for SC / ST / OBC-NCL / EWS categories.



NLC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application June 09, 2023 Closing date of application July 08, 2023





NLC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Industrial Trainee [Specialized Mining Equipment (SME) Operations]-238

Industrial Trainee (Mines & Mines Support Services)-262

NLC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Industrial Trainee [Specialized Mining Equipment (SME) Operations]-Not less than Full time Diploma in Engineering course of minimum 3 years duration.

Industrial Trainee (Mines & Mines Support Services)-ITI - Fitter or Turner or Electrician or Welding or MMV or Diesel Mechanic or Tractor Mechanic or Civil or Foundry or Cable Jointing Trades with NAC Certification

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NLC Recruitment 2023: Upper age limit

UR/EWS 37 Years OBC(NCL) 40 Years SC/ST 42 Years



Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



NLC Recruitment 2023: Consolidated Stipend per month (in Rs.)

Industrial Trainee [Specialised Mining Equipment (SME) Operations]-

18,000/- (1st year)

20,000/- (2nd year)

22,000/- (3rd year)

Industrial Trainee (Mines & Mines Support Services)-262

14,000/- (1st year)

16,000/- (2nd year)

18,000/- (3rd year

NLC Recruitment 2023 PDF







NLC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–www.nlcindia.in

Step 2: You should have a valid & active mobile number and personal email ID and you are advised to keep them active for the entire duration of the selection process.

Step 3: Candidates have to upload required scanned copies of self-attested documents / certificates in prescribed format to establish their eligibility, failing which the application is liable for rejection

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: After uploading required documents / certificates, candidates will have to submit their application online, candidates should take a print out of registration cum application form and produce it along with self-attested copies of certificates / documents, at the time of document / certificate verification.