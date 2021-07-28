Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 1664 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online for RRC NCR Jobs @rrcpryj.org

North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is hiring 1664 Apprentice. Details Here

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 11:21 IST
North Central Railway Recruitment 2021
North Central Railway Recruitment 2021

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has published a notification for the the post of Apprentice on its official website i.e. rrcpryj.org. A total of 1664 vacancies are available for training in the designated trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of North Central Railways (Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi Workshop) for the year 2020-21

10th class passed candidates with ITI certificate can apply for North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 02 August 2021. NCR Apprentice Application will be available till 01 September 2021.

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Online Application - 02 August 2021
  2. Last Date of Online Application - 01 September 2021

North Central Railway Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1664

  1. Prayagraj Mechanical Department - 364
  2. Prayagraj Electrical Department - 339
  3. Jhansi Division - 480
  4. Work Shop Jhansi - 185
  5. Agra Division - 296

Eligibility Criteria for North Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. The candidate must be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks
  2. For Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman, & Carpenter - 8th class & ITI/ Trade Certificate.

Technical Qualification:

ITI passed certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT. Certificate issued by principal is not accepted

North Central Railway Apprentice Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years

Selection Process for North Central Railway Apprentice

Selection will be done on the basis of merit which will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th and ITI

How to Apply for the North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can register and apply online on on Online official website from 02 August to 01 September 2021.

North Central Railway Application Fee:

  • SC/ST/PH/Women Candidate - No Fee
  • Other - Rs. 100/-

North Central Railway Apprentice Notification

 

 

FAQ

What is North Central Railway Apprentice Age Limit ?

15 to 24 years

How many vacancies are available for NCR Apprentice 2021 ?

1664

What is North Central Railway Apprentice Registration Last Date ?

1 September 2021

What is the starting date for NCR Apprentice Application Form ?

2 August 2021
Comment ()
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Job Summary
NotificationNorth Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 1664 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online for RRC NCR Jobs @rrcpryj.org
Notification DateJul 27, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 1, 2021
CityAllahabad
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization North Central Railway
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 8 =
Post

Comments