North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 1664 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online for RRC NCR Jobs @rrcpryj.org

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has published a notification for the the post of Apprentice on its official website i.e. rrcpryj.org. A total of 1664 vacancies are available for training in the designated trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of North Central Railways (Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi Workshop) for the year 2020-21

10th class passed candidates with ITI certificate can apply for North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 02 August 2021. NCR Apprentice Application will be available till 01 September 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 August 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 01 September 2021

North Central Railway Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1664

Prayagraj Mechanical Department - 364 Prayagraj Electrical Department - 339 Jhansi Division - 480 Work Shop Jhansi - 185 Agra Division - 296

Eligibility Criteria for North Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks For Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman, & Carpenter - 8th class & ITI/ Trade Certificate.

Technical Qualification:

ITI passed certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT. Certificate issued by principal is not accepted

North Central Railway Apprentice Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years

Selection Process for North Central Railway Apprentice

Selection will be done on the basis of merit which will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th and ITI

How to Apply for the North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can register and apply online on on Online official website from 02 August to 01 September 2021.

North Central Railway Application Fee:

SC/ST/PH/Women Candidate - No Fee

Other - Rs. 100/-

North Central Railway Apprentice Notification