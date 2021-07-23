NRL Recruitment 2021 for GET, Assistant Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Apply Online @nrl.co.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 23, 2021 13:52 IST
NRL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee, Assistant Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for NRL Trainee Recruitment 2021 through online mode from tomorrow i.e. 24 July 2021 on nrl.co.in. The last date for NRL Registration is 13 August 2021.

NRL will also upload the detailed notification for the said posts in due course. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on this page for latest updates.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 03/2021

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Online Application Submission - 24 July 2021
  2. Last Date of Application - 13 August 2021

NRL Vacancy Details

  1. Graduate Engineer Trainee (Chemical) - 10
  2. Graduate Engineer Trainee (Electrical) - 8
  3. Graduate Engineer Trainee (Instrumentation) - 11
  4. Graduate Engineer Trainee (Mechanical) - 20
  5. Graduate Engineer Trainee (Civil) - 6
  6. Graduate Engineer Trainee (Computer Science) - 5
  7. Assistant Officer - 3 Posts
  8. Assistant Accounts Officer - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NRL Graduate Engineer Trainee and Other

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate Engineer Trainee - First class degree in concerned discipline with minimum 65% marks in aggregate

How to Apply for NRL Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website 24 July 2021 to 13 August 2021 on official website - nrl.co.in.

