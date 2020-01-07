NSUT, Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 135 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor Posts

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi Jobs Notification: NSUT, Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts on direct recruitment basis in various departments - Engineering & Technology, Management, Sciences (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and Humanities (English). The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 20 February 2020 till 12.00 PM (night).

Notification details

Assistant Professor - Recruitment Notice No. NSUT/FACULTY/2020/2; Dated: 3.1.2020

Associate Professor and Professor - Recruitment Notice No. NSUT/FACULTY/2020/1; Dated: 3.1.2020

Important Dates for NSUT, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 10 January 2020

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 20 February 2020 till 12.00 PM (night)

Last Date of Submission Hard – Copy of Online Application: 28 February 2020

Vacancy Details of NSUT, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Total Vacancies– 135 Posts in Engineering & Technology, Management, Sciences (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and Humanities (English).

Assistant Professor – 74 Posts

Associate Professor– 44 Posts

Professor - 17 Posts

For subject-wise vacancy break-up, please refer to the Official Notification (link given below).

Eligibility Conditions for NSUT, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

• Assistant Professor – Bachelor’s / Master’s Degree in respective discipline and NET/SLET/SET qualified, if applicable.

• Associate Professor– PhD followed by Master’s Degree in respective discipline and minimum 8 years’ of experience in teaching / research / industry.

• Professor - PhD followed by Master’s Degree in respective discipline and minimum 10 years’ of experience in teaching / research / industry. At least 6 research publications. At least 6 research publications.

Age Limits (as on closing date for receipt of applications)

Assistant Professor – Maximum 35 years

Associate Professor– Maximum 50 years

Professor - Maximum 55 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Application Fee for NSUT, Delhi Recruitment 2020

For General and OBC Category Candidates– Rs.1000/-

For SC/ST/PwD Category Candidates – Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: Online Payment.

How to Apply for NSUT, Delhi Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (http://nsut.ac.in) of the University. The last date for online application is 20 February 2020 till 12.00 PM (night). After submitting the online application send the print out (hard copy) of the online application along with the necessary documents as given in the official notification to The Registrar, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Azad Hind Fauj Marg, Sector-3, Dwarka, New Delhi-110078. The last date of submission of hard copy of the online application is 28 February 2020.



Official Notification for Assistant Professor

Official Notification for Associate Professor and Professor

Link for Online Application for NSUT, Delhi Recruitment 2020 (to active on 10 January 2020)

Official Website - NSUT, Delhi