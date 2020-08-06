NTA JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus (PDF): 2020 - 2021

Section: A - Physical Chemistry

Unit 1: Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry - Matter and its nature - Dalton's atomic theory: Concept of atom, molecule, element and compound - Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry - Precision and accuracy, significant figures, S.I. Units, dimensional analysis - Laws of chemical combination - Atomic and molecular masses, mole concept, molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formulae - Chemical equations and stoichiometry

Unit 2: States of Matter Classification of matter into solid, liquid and gaseous states.

Gaseous State: - Measurable properties of gases - Gas laws - Boyle's law, Charle's law, Graham's law of diffusion, Avogadro's law, Dalton's law of partial pressure - Concept of Absolute scale of temperature; Ideal gas equation - Kinetic theory of gases (only postulates) - Concept of average, root mean square and most probable velocities - Real gases, deviation from Ideal behaviour compressibility factor and van der Waals equation.

Liquid State: - Properties of liquids - vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension and effect of temperature on them (qualitative treatment only).

Solid State: - Classification of solids: molecular, ionic, covalent and metallic solids - Amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea) - Bragg's Law and its applications - Unit cell and lattices, packing in solids (fcc, bcc and hep lattices), voids, calculations involving unit cell parameters, imperfection in solids - Electrical and magnetic properties.

Unit 3: Atomic Structure - Thomson and Rutherford atomic models and their limitations - Nature of electromagnetic radiation - Photoelectric effect - Spectrum of hydrogen atom - Bohr model of hydrogen atom - its postulates, derivation of the relations for energy of the electron and radii of the different orbits - Limitations of Bohr's model - Dual nature of matter, de-Broglie's relationship - Heisenberg uncertainty principle - Elementary ideas of quantum mechanics, quantum mechanical model of atom, its important features - Concept of atomic orbitals as one electron wave functions - Variation of Ψ and Ψ* with r for 1s and 2s orbitals; various quantum numbers (principal, angular momentum and magnetic quantum numbers) and their significance; shapes of sp and d - orbitals, electron spin and spin quantum number: - Rules for filling electrons in orbitals - aufbau principle - Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of elements, extra stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals.

Unit 4: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure - Kossel - Lewis approach to chemical bond formation, concept of ionic and covalent bonds - Ionic Bonding: Formation of ionic bonds, factors affecting the formation of ionic bonds; calculation of lattice enthalpy - Covalent Bonding: Concept of electronegativity - Fajan's rule, dipole moment: Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory and shapes of simple molecules. - Quantum mechanical approach to covalent bonding - Valence bond theory - Its important features, concept of hybridization involving s, p and d orbitals - Resonance. - Molecular Orbital Theory - Its important features - LCAOs, types of molecular orbitals (bonding, antibonding), sigma and pi-bonds, molecular orbital electronic configurations of homonuclear diatomic molecules, concept of bond order, bond length and bond energy - Elementary idea of metallic bonding - Hydrogen bonding and its applications

Unit 5: Chemical Thermodynamics - Fundamentals of thermodynamics - System and surroundings - Extensive and intensive properties, state functions, types of processes - First law of thermodynamics - Concept of work, heat internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity, molar heat capacity - Hess's law of constant heat summation - Enthalpies of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, hydration, ionization and solution. - Second law of thermodynamics - Spontaneity of processes - ΔS of the universe and ΔG of the system as criteria for spontaneity - ΔGo (Standard Gibbs energy change) and equilibrium constant.

Unit 6: Solutions - Different methods for expressing concentration of solution - molality, molarity, mole fraction, percentage (by volume and mass both) - Vapour pressure of solutions and Raoult's Law - Ideal and non-ideal solutions - Vapour pressure - composition, plots for ideal and non-ideal solutions - Colligative properties of dilute solutions - relative lowering of vapour pressure, depression of freezing point, elevation of boiling point and osmotic pressure: - Determination of molecular mass using colligative properties - Abnormal value of molar mass - Van't Hoff factor and its significance

Unit 7: Equilibrium Meaning of equilibrium, concept of dynamic equilibrium

Equilibria involving physical processes: - Solid -liquid, liquid - gas and solid - gas equilibria - Henry's law, general characteristic of equilibrium involving physical processes.

Equilibria involving chemical processes: - Law of chemical equilibrium - Equilibrium constants (Kp and Kc) and their significance - Significance of ΔG and ΔGo in chemical equilibria, factors affecting equilibrium concentration - Pressure - Temperature - Effect of catalyst - Le Chatelier's principle.

Ionic equilibrium: - Weak and strong electrolytes - Ionization of electrolytes - Various concepts of acids and bases (Arrhenius, Brönsted - Lowry and Lewis) and their ionization - Acid-base equilibria (including multi stage ionization) and ionization constants - Ionization of water, pH scale - Common ion effect, hydrolysis of salts and pH of their solutions, solubility of sparingly soluble salts and solubility products, buffer solutions

Unit 8: Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry - Electronic concepts of oxidation and reduction - Redox reactions - Oxidation number - Rules for assigning oxidation number - Balancing of redox reactions.

- Eectrolytic and metallic conduction - Conductance in electrolytic solutions - Molar conductivities and their variation with concentration - Kohlrausch's law and its applications

- Electrochemical cells - Electrolytic and Galvanic cells - Different types of electrodes - Electrode potentials including standard electrode potential - Half-cell and cell reactions - EMF of a Galvanic cell and its measurement - Nernst equation and its applications - Relationship between cell potential and Gibbs Energy change - Dry cell and lead accumulator - Fuel cells

Unit 9: Chemical kinetics - Rate of a chemical reaction - Factors affecting the rate of reactions: concentration, temperature, pressure and catalyst - Elementary and complex reactions - Order and molecularity of reactions - Rate law, rate constant and its units, differential and integral forms of zero and first order reactions, their characteristics and half - lives, effect of temperature on rate of reactions - Arrhenius theory, activation energy and its calculation, collision theory of bimolecular gaseous reactions (no derivation)

Unit-10: Surface Chemistry - Adsorption- Physisorption and chemisorption and their characteristics - Factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids - Freundlich and Langmuir adsorption isotherms, adsorption from solutions - Catalysis - Homogeneous and heterogeneous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysts, enzyme catalysis and its mechanism - Colloidal state- distinction among true solutions - Colloids and suspensions - Classification of colloids - lyophilic, lyophobic - Multimolecular, macromolecular and associated colloids (micelles) - Preparation and properties of colloids - Tyndall effect - Brownian movement, electrophoresis, dialysis, coagulation and flocculation - Emulsions and their characteristics

Section-B: Inorganic Chemistry

Unit 11: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties - Modem periodic law and present form of the periodic table, s, p, d and f block elements - Periodic trends in properties of elements atomic and ionic radii, ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, valence, oxidation states and chemical reactivity

Unit 12: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals - Modes of occurrence of elements in nature, minerals, ores - Steps involved in the extraction of metals - concentration, reduction (chemical and electrolytic methods and refining with special reference to the extraction of Al, Cu, Zn and Fe - Thermodynamic and electrochemical principles involved in the extraction of metals

Unit 13: Hydrogen - Position of hydrogen in periodic table - Isotopes, preparation - Properties and uses of hydrogen - Physical and chemical properties of water and heavy water - Structure, preparation, reactions and uses of hydrogen peroxide - Classification of hydrides - ionic, covalent and interstitial - Hydrogen as a fuel

Unit 14: S-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals): Group - 1 and 2 Elements - General introduction - Electronic configuration and general trends in physical and chemical properties of elements - Anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationships. - Preparation and properties of some important compounds - sodium carbonate and sodium hydroxide and sodium hydrogen carbonate - Industrial uses of lime, limestone - Plaster of Paris and cement; Biological significance of Na, K, Mg and Ca

Unit 15: P-Block Elements Group - 13 to Group 18 Elements General Introduction: Electronic configuration and general trends in physical and chemical properties of elements across the periods and down the groups; unique behaviour of the first element in each group. Groupwise study of the p-block elements Group - 13 Preparation, properties and uses of boron and aluminium; Structure, properties and uses of borax, boric acid, diborane, boron trifluoride, aluminium chloride and alums. Group - 14 Tendency for catenation; Structure, properties and uses of Allotropes and oxides of carbon, silicon tetrachloride, silicates, zeolites and silicones. Group - 15 Properties and uses of nitrogen and phosphorus; Allotrophic forms of phosphorus; Preparation, properties, structure and uses of ammonia, nitric acid, phosphine and phosphorus halides, (PCI,, PCI,); Structures of oxides and oxoacids of nitrogen and phosphorus. Group - 16 Preparation, properties, structures and uses of ozone; Allotropic forms of sulphur; Preparation, properties, structures and uses of sulphuric acid (including its industrial preparation); Structures of oxoacids of sulphur. Group - 17 Preparation, properties and uses of hydrochloric acid; Trends in the acidic nature of hydrogen halides; Structures of Interhalogen compounds and oxides and oxoacids of halogens. Group-18 Occurrence and uses of noble gases; Structures of fluorides and oxides of xenon.

Unit 16: d- and f-Block Elements Transition Elements - General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics, general trends in properties of the first row transition elements - physical properties, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, atomic radii, colour, catalytic behaviour, magnetic properties, complex formation, interstitial compounds, alloy formation; Preparation, properties and uses of K2Cr207, and KMnO4, Inner Transition Elements Lanthanoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and lanthanoid contraction, Actinoids - Electronic configuration and oxidation states.

Unit 17: Co-ordination Compounds - Introduction to co-ordination compounds - Werner's theory - Ligands, co-ordination number, denticity, chelation - IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds, isomerism - Bonding-Valence bond approach and basic ideas of Crystal field theory, colour and magnetic properties - Importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and in biological systems)

Unit 18: Environmental Chemistry Environmental pollution - Atmospheric, water and soil. Atmospheric pollution - Tropospheric and Stratospheric Tropospheric pollutants - Gaseous pollutants: Oxides of carbon, nitrogen and sulphur, hydrocarbons; their sources, harmful effects and prevention; Greenhouse effect and Global warming; Acid rain; Particulate pollutants: Smoke, dust, smog, fumes, mist; their sources, harmful effects and prevention. Stratospheric pollution-Formation and breakdown of ozone, depletion of ozone layer - its mechanism and effects. Water Pollution - Major pollutants such as, pathogens, organic wastes and chemical pollutants; their harmful effects and prevention. Soil pollution - Major pollutants such as: Pesticides (insecticides, herbicides and fungicides), their harmful effects and prevention. Strategies to control environmental pollution.

Section - C: Organic Chemistry

Unit 19: Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds Purification - Crystallization, sublimation, distillation, differential extraction and chromatography - principles and their applications.

Qualitative analysis - Detection of nitrogen, sulphur, phosphorus and halogens.

Quantitative analysis (basic principles only) - Estimation of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, halogens, sulphur, phosphorus.

Calculations of empirical formula and molecular formulae; Numerical problems in organic quantitative analysis.

Unit 20: Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry - Tetravalency of carbon - Shapes of simple molecules - hybridization (s and p) - Classification of organic compounds based on functional groups: and those containing halogens, oxygen, nitrogen and sulphur - Homologous series - Isomerism - structural and stereoisomerism. Nomenclature (Trivial and IUPAC) Covalent bond fission - Homolytic and heterolytic: free radicals, carbocations and carbanions; stability of carbocations and free radicals, electrophiles and nucleophiles Electronic displacement in a covalent bond - Inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyperconjugation Common types of organic reactions- Substitution, addition, elimination and rearrangement

Unit 21: Hydrocarbons Classification, isomerism, IUPAC nomenclature, general methods of preparation, properties and reactions. Alkanes - Conformations: Sawhorse and Newman projections (of ethane); Mechanism of halogenation of alkanes. Alkenes - Geometrical isomerism; Mechanism of electrophilic addition: addition of hydrogen, halogens, water, hydrogen halides (Markownikoff's and peroxide effect); Ozonolysis and polymerization Alkynes · Acidic character; Addition of hydrogen, halogens, water and hydrogen halides; Polymerization. Aromatic hydrocarbons - Nomenclature, benzene - structure and aromaticity: Mechanism of electrophilic substitution: halogenation, nitration, Friedel - Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of functional group in mono-substituted benzene

Unit 22: Organic Compounds Containing Halogens - General methods of preparation, properties and reactions; Nature of C-X bond; Mechanisms of substitution reactions - Uses: Environmental effects of chloroform, iodoform freons and DDT

Unit 23: Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen General methods of preparation, properties, reactions and uses. Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers Alcohols: Identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration. Phenols: Acidic nature, electrophilic substitution reactions: halogenation, nitration and sulphonation, Reimer - Tiemann reaction. Ethers: Structure. Aldehyde and Ketones: Nature of carbonyl group;Nucleophilic addition to >C=0) group, relative reactivities of aldehydes and ketones: Important reactions such as - Nucleophilic addition reactions (addition of HCN, NH, and its derivatives), Grignard reagent; oxidation; reduction (Wolff Kishner and Clemmensen); acidity of a-hydrogen, aldol condensation, Cannizzaro reaction, Haloform reaction; Chemical tests to distinguish between aldehydes and Ketones. Carboxylic Acids Acidic strength and factors affecting it.

Unit 24: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen - General methods of preparation, properties, reactions and uses - Amines: Nomenclature classification, structure, basic character and identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines and their basic character - Diazonium Salts: Importance in synthetic organic chemistry

Unit 25: Polymers - General introduction and classification of polymers - General methods of polymerization-addition and condensation - Copolymerization - Natural and synthetic rubber and vulcanization - Some important polymers with emphasis on their monomers and uses - polythene, nylon, polyester and bakelite

Unit 26: Biomolecules General introduction and importance of biomolecules Carbohydrates - Classification: aldoses and ketoses, monosaccharides (glucose and fructose) and constituent monosaccharides of oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose and maltose). PROTEINS - Elementary Idea of c-amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides: Proteins: primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary structure (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins, enzymes. Vitamins - Classification and functions. Nucleic acids-Chemical constitution of DNA and RNA Biological functions of nucleic acids.

Unit 27: Chemistry in Everyday Life Chemicals in medicines - Analgesics, tranquilizers, antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials, antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamins - their meaning and common examples. Chemicals in food - Preservatives, artificial sweetening agents - common examples. Cleansing agents - Soaps and detergents, cleansing action