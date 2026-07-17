NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF at exams.nta.nic.in

Key Points NTA SWAYAM January 2026 semester exam results are now available online.

Exams for 898 courses were held from June 17 to 21, 2026.

Download scorecards from exams.nta.nic.in using application number & password.

exams.nta.nic.in Result OUT: National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the NTA SWAYAM Result for the January 2026 semester exams for various diploma and certification courses. Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 semester exams were conducted by the NTA on June 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2026, in 10 sessions at 201 designated exam centres in 149 cities across the country. The exams were conducted for 898 courses like Yoga for Stress Management, Principles of Health & Fitness, Retail and Channel Management, etc. The medium of the paper was English except in Language papers. NNTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result has been released online on the official website- exams.nta.nic.in. All the students who appeared for these exams can check and download their NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Scorecard PDF using the direct link provided below. To download the NTA SWAYAM scorecard PDF, candidates need to enter their application number and password.

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Key Highlights The NTA conducted the NTA SWAYAM January 2026 exams in hybrid mode for 898 papers, out of which 829 were conducted in CBT mode and the remaining 69 were conducted in CBT + Pen and Paper mode. Here are the key highlights of the NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result. Mode of exam Count of papers Count of Registered Candidates Count of Candidates Appeared Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode 829 1,22,953 1,04,834 Hybrid mode (СВT + Paper pen mode) 69 3,820 3,053 Total 898 1,26,773 1,07,887 NTA SWAYAM Result Link National Testing Agency (NTA) released the January 2026 results for courses. Students can check their NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in. NTA SWAYAM Result Link Click here

Steps to Check NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Scorecard PDF. Candidates can check their semester National Testing Agency results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the HPU result PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in Step 2: Scroll down and click on the result link given there. Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Login’. Step 4: The NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Scorecard PDF will open. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Details Mentioned on NTA SWAYAM Scorecard PDF National Testing Agency has released the NTA SWAYAM Scorecard PDF on its official website. The NTA SWAYAM Scorecard PDF will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date