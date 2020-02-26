NVS TGT Interview Schedule 2019-20 Released @navodaya.gov.in, Check Details Here

NVS TGT Interview Schedule 2019-20: Navodaya Vidyalaya has released the interview schedule for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Hindi, English, Maths, Science & Social Studies subjects. As per the official website, NVS Interview will be start from 16 March 2020 and will conclude on 28 March 2020. All candidates are qualified in NVS TGT Exam can check the schedule on NVS official website www.navodaya.gov.in.

NVS TGT English Interview Round will be held from 16 to 27 March 2020 at Navodaya Leadership Institute Rangareddy, JNV Ranga Reddy Campus, P.O. Goppanapajly, Seri Lingampally Mandai, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad Telangana State-500046.

NVS TGT Hindi Interview Round will be held from 16 to 28 March 2020 at Navodaya Leadership Institute (Sub Campus), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Campus, Sector-2S (West), Chandigarh (U.T.)-1600146.

NVS TGT Maths Interview is scheduled to be held from 16 to 27 March 2020 Navodaya Leadership Institute, Mastimol, Canacona, South Goa-403702.

NVS TGT Science Interview is scheduled to be held from 16 to 23 March 2020 at at National Navodaya Leadership Institute, NVS (HQrs.) B-iS, Sector-62, Institutional Area, Noida (U.P.)-201309

NVS TGT Social Science Interview is scheduled to be held from 16 to 23 March 2020 at National Navodaya Leadership Institute, NVS (HQrs.) B-iS, Sector-62, Institutional Area, Noida (U.P.)-201309.

As per the official notification, “All candidates are requested to attend the interview on the scheduled date, time and venue. Call letter to all the candidates shortlisted for interview for the said post is being uploaded on website/ sent through e-mail on their registered email address, as the case may be. If any candidate whose name mentioned in the notice dated 21.02.2020 does not receive call letter to attend interview, he/she may contact at Phone Number (s) 0120-2405969-73 Extn. 2038 & email: nvshqrect@gmail.com.”

Final merit list will be prepared by giving weightage of 80% and 20% to marks obtained by the candidate in Computer Based Test (CBT)and interview repetitively.