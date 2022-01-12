Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022 Out for Odisha Civil Services @opsc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services Mains Admit Card on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022 Download : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam Admit Card. All such candidates who have qualified for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam round can download the Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

You can download the Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Odisha Civil Service Main Written Examination-2020- Download Admission Certificate and etc given on the Home Page. You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials on the link. You are advised to download and take Print Out of the Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

However you can download directly the Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022 also with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including PPSAN No and Date Of Birth on the link given on the official website.

It is noted that a total of 4754 candidates have been finally qualified for the Odisha Civil Services Mains exam 2020. All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for Odisha Civil Services Mains Exams 2020 can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.