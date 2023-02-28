Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2023 OUT at odishapolice.gov.in: Download Link Here

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Odisha Police. Get Direct to download OPRB Answer Key and check the details here.

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2023: Odisha Police has released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Constable (Civil). The candidates can download Odisha Police Answer Key 2023 from the website of the police. Odisha Police Constable Answer Key Link is also available below for the candidates.

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key Link - Click Here

How to Download Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the given steps in the article below in order to check the answers to the exam

Step 1: Go to the website of Odisha Police - odishapolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link 'The Answer Key of the Written Examination for the post of Constables (Civil). '

Step 3: Download Odisha Police Constable Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Click on the link provided in the PDF 'https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/#/home' under 'Click here for the Answer Key of the Written Examination for the post of Constables (Civil)'

Step 5: Now, login into your account by clicking 'Login' Button

Step 6: Enter your email/phone number/candidate ID and Password

Step 7: Download OPRB Constable Answer Key

Odisha Police Constable Result 2023

The result for the post of Constable will be announced in due course of time. Candidates who will clear the written exam will be called to appear for Physical Standard and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Afterward, a Driving Test(Optional) and Medical examination will be conducted.

The written exam for the Constable Civil Posts was conducted on 26 February 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM.

The Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2023 is being conducted for the recruitment of 4790 Constables (Civil).