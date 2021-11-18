OFDC Field Assistant Admit Card 2021 Out @odishafdc.com: Check Download Link

OFDC Field Assistant Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded by Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) for the post of Field Assistant Grade 3. Check Download Link Here.

OFDC Field Assistant Admit Card 2021: Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has uploaded the computer-based test for the post of Field Assistant Grade 3. Candidates can download OFDC Admit Card 2021 from the official website - odishafdc.com.

OFDC Admit Card Download Link

OFDC Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021 in 2 batches i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM at various cities in State of Odisha.

Candidates should bring the Admit Card along with photo affixed (please affix same photograph which is uploaded in online application) and currently valid photo identity proof in original. Please note that your name as appearing on the

Admit Card (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof.

OFDC Exam Pattern

There will be 104 multiple-choice questions in 5 sections and the breakup oi questions and marks for each subject is mentioned below in the table:

Subject No. of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks General English 20 2 40 Odia 20 2 40 General Knowledge 32 1.25 40 Logical Reasoning 16 2.5 40 Quantitative Aptitude 16 2.5 40

There will be no negative marking in the exam.

How to Download OFDC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of OFDC - odishafdc.com and visit career section

Click on the link 'To Download Admit Card OF FIELD ASSISTANT (GRADE-III)'

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Download OFDC FA Admit Card 2021

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or in any matter relating thereto candidates are advised to call the helpline no. 9513765358 from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p,m. in all working days upto the date of Exam.