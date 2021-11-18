OFDC Field Assistant Admit Card 2021 Out @odishafdc.com: Check Download Link

OFDC Field Assistant Admit Card 2021: Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has uploaded the computer-based test for the post of Field Assistant Grade 3. Candidates can download OFDC Admit Card 2021 from the official website - odishafdc.com.
OFDC Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021 in 2 batches i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM at various cities in State of Odisha.
Candidates should bring the Admit Card along with photo affixed (please affix same photograph which is uploaded in online application) and currently valid photo identity proof in original. Please note that your name as appearing on the
Admit Card (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof.
OFDC Exam Pattern
There will be 104 multiple-choice questions in 5 sections and the breakup oi questions and marks for each subject is mentioned below in the table:
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks per Question
|Total Marks
|General English
|20
|2
|40
|Odia
|20
|2
|40
|General Knowledge
|32
|1.25
|40
|Logical Reasoning
|16
|2.5
|40
|Quantitative Aptitude
|16
|2.5
|40
There will be no negative marking in the exam.
How to Download OFDC Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of OFDC - odishafdc.com and visit career section
- Click on the link 'To Download Admit Card OF FIELD ASSISTANT (GRADE-III)'
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth
- Download OFDC FA Admit Card 2021
In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or in any matter relating thereto candidates are advised to call the helpline no. 9513765358 from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p,m. in all working days upto the date of Exam.