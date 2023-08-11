OHPC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online 150 Trainee and others posts at ohpcltd.com, Download PDF

OHPC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has published job notification for various Trainee posts on its official website. A total of 150 positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive under various disciplines including Mechanical/Electrical/Welder /Store Keeper and other posts.
You can apply online for these posts on or before September 14, 2023. The online application process will commence from August 17, 2023 through the official website.
Candidates willing to apply for these posts, should have requisite educational qualification including HSC and ITI in concerned trades/B Com and 1 year Diploma in Computer Application with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
OHPC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date for submission of online application: August 17, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online application: September 14, 2023
- Last date for submission of application in complete shape: September 14, 2023
- Tentative date for online examination: October/November 2023.
OHPC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Electrical Trainee-81
- Mechanical Trainee-39
- Welder Trainee-3
- Crane OperatorTrainee-8
- Wireman Trainee-9
- Store Keeper Trainee-10
OHPC Educational Qualification 2023
- Electrical Trainee-HSC passed and ITI in Electrical trade
- Mechanical Trainee-HSC and ITI in Mechanical trade
- Welder Trainee-HSC and ITI in related trade
- Crane Operator Trainee-10th and min 5 yrs experience and should have Workman C permit/ ITI in concerned trades.
- Wireman Trainee-HSC and ITI in related trade
- Store Keeper Trainee-BCom and 1 year Diploma in Computer Application
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
OHPC Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix (Pay Scale on Regularisation)
- Electrical Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100
- Mechanical Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100
- Welder Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100
- Crane OperatorTrainee-Rs 25500 - 81100
- Wireman Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100
- Store Keeper Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100
OHPC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 1-8-2023)
- Minimum-18 Yrs
- Maximum-38 Yrs
- Relaxation in upper age limit as per the government norms.
How To Download: OHPC Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC)-https://www.ohpcltd.com
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Notification for Recruitment to the post of TNEs ' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
OHPC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply OHPC Recruitment 2023?
Candidates willing to apply for these posts can visit the official website and can follow the guidelines given below. Candidates should have an apprenticeship registration number and you will have to mention the numbers before the commencement of the application process.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website of OHPC- https://www.ohpcltd.com/
- Step 2: Click on the link OHPC Trainee recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now click on the link concerned link on the home page and register.
- Step 4: After that, you will have to fill out the application form and submit it.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents/certificates to the link on the home page.
- Step 6: You are advised to keep the printout of the same for future reference.