OHPC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online 150 Trainee and others posts at ohpcltd.com, Download PDF

OHPC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has published job notification for various Trainee posts on its official website. A total of 150 positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive under various disciplines including Mechanical/Electrical/Welder /Store Keeper and other posts.

You can apply online for these posts on or before September 14, 2023. The online application process will commence from August 17, 2023 through the official website.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts, should have requisite educational qualification including HSC and ITI in concerned trades/B Com and 1 year Diploma in Computer Application with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

OHPC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date for submission of online application: August 17, 2023

Closing date for submission of online application: September 14, 2023

Last date for submission of application in complete shape: September 14, 2023

Tentative date for online examination: October/November 2023.

OHPC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Electrical Trainee-81

Mechanical Trainee-39

Welder Trainee-3

Crane OperatorTrainee-8

Wireman Trainee-9

Store Keeper Trainee-10

OHPC Educational Qualification 2023

Electrical Trainee-HSC passed and ITI in Electrical trade

Mechanical Trainee-HSC and ITI in Mechanical trade

Welder Trainee-HSC and ITI in related trade

Crane Operator Trainee-10th and min 5 yrs experience and should have Workman C permit/ ITI in concerned trades.

Wireman Trainee-HSC and ITI in related trade

Store Keeper Trainee-BCom and 1 year Diploma in Computer Application

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

OHPC Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix (Pay Scale on Regularisation)

Electrical Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100

Mechanical Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100

Welder Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100

Crane OperatorTrainee-Rs 25500 - 81100

Wireman Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100

Store Keeper Trainee-Rs 25500 - 81100

OHPC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 1-8-2023)

Minimum-18 Yrs

Maximum-38 Yrs

Relaxation in upper age limit as per the government norms.

How To Download: OHPC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC)-https://www.ohpcltd.com

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Notification for Recruitment to the post of TNEs ' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.





OHPC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply OHPC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates willing to apply for these posts can visit the official website and can follow the guidelines given below. Candidates should have an apprenticeship registration number and you will have to mention the numbers before the commencement of the application process.