Oil India Recruitment 2020 for Geophysicist, Fire Service Officer and Operator Posts, Apply Online @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2020: Oil India Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Geophysicist and Fire Service Officer for KGB & BEP Project and Operator-I (HMV), Grade-VII in OIL at Field Headquarters, Duliajan. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date. The detailed information about the vacancy numbers, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details are given below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application for Operator Posts: 21 August 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for Operator Posts: 18 September 2020
- Walk-In-Interview Dates for Geophysicist: 21 September 2020
- Walk-In-Interview Dates for Fire Service Officer: 22 September 2020
Oil India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Geophysicist - 14 Posts
- Fire Service Officer - 1 Post
- Operator -1 (HMV), Grade VII-
Oil India Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Geophysicist - Masters in Applied Geophysics or M. Sc Tech in Applied Geophysics from a recognized institute and approved by AICTE /UGC.
- Fire Service Officer - BE / B. Tech in Fire Engineering from a recognized institute and approved by AICTE /UGC.
- Operator -1 (HMV), Grade VII-Passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board/University; Must possess minimum 04 (four) year old and valid Professional Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving Licence issued by Government of Assam/Arunachal Pradesh.
Oil India Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Geophysicist, Fire Service Officer - 65 years
- Operator -1 (HMV), Grade VII- 18 to 30 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here for Operator Posts
Download Official Notification PDF here for Geophysicist, Fire Service Officer Posts
Online Application Link for Operator Posts
How to apply Oil India Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online for the operator posts on or before 18 September 2020. For Geophysicist and Fire Services Officer, the candidates will have to appear for walk-in-interview on the allotted dates at Oil India Limited, KG Basin Project 11-4-7, Nookalamma Temple Street, Ramaraopeta, Kakinada - 533004 Andra Pradesh, INDIA.