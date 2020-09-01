Oil India Recruitment 2020 for Geophysicist, Fire Service Officer and Operator Posts, Apply Online @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2020: Oil India Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Geophysicist and Fire Service Officer for KGB & BEP Project and Operator-I (HMV), Grade-VII in OIL at Field Headquarters, Duliajan. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date. The detailed information about the vacancy numbers, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details are given below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Operator Posts: 21 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Operator Posts: 18 September 2020

Walk-In-Interview Dates for Geophysicist: 21 September 2020

Walk-In-Interview Dates for Fire Service Officer: 22 September 2020

Oil India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Geophysicist - 14 Posts

Fire Service Officer - 1 Post

Operator -1 (HMV), Grade VII-

Oil India Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Geophysicist - Masters in Applied Geophysics or M. Sc Tech in Applied Geophysics from a recognized institute and approved by AICTE /UGC.

Fire Service Officer - BE / B. Tech in Fire Engineering from a recognized institute and approved by AICTE /UGC.

Operator -1 (HMV), Grade VII-Passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board/University; Must possess minimum 04 (four) year old and valid Professional Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving Licence issued by Government of Assam/Arunachal Pradesh.

Oil India Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Geophysicist, Fire Service Officer - 65 years

Operator -1 (HMV), Grade VII- 18 to 30 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here for Operator Posts

Download Official Notification PDF here for Geophysicist, Fire Service Officer Posts

Online Application Link for Operator Posts

Official Website

How to apply Oil India Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for the operator posts on or before 18 September 2020. For Geophysicist and Fire Services Officer, the candidates will have to appear for walk-in-interview on the allotted dates at Oil India Limited, KG Basin Project 11-4-7, Nookalamma Temple Street, Ramaraopeta, Kakinada - 533004 Andra Pradesh, INDIA.