Oil India Recruitment 2021 for SMO Posts, Download Oil India Recruitment Notification @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Ltd has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Superintending Medical Officer against the advertisement number EX RECT/2021/01. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Superintending Medical Officer - 6 Posts

Oil India SMO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology): MD in Pathology from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Superintending Medical Officer (Ophthalmology): MD/MS in Ophthalmology from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): MS (Orthopedic) / DNB (Orthopedic) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Superintending Medical Officer (Physician): MD (Medicine) / DNB (Medicine) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Superintending Medical Officer (Surgery): MS (Surgery) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Oil India SMO Recruitment 2021 Salary - C 80000-220000

Oil India SMO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview, details of which are as under:

Selection Test Total Marks Qualifying Marks Phase 1 Computer Based Test 100 (Weightage 85%) 50% for General, OBCs & EWS 40% for SC, ST and PwBD Phase 2 Personal Interview 15 (Weightage 15%) No qualifying marks

Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at https://oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx from 14.04.2021 to 30.04.2021. Candidates should have a valid personal email ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered email ID.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Application Fee