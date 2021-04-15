Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Oil India Recruitment 2021 for SMO Posts, Download Oil India Recruitment Notification @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification @oil-india.com for Superintending Medical Officer Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 15, 2021 16:34 IST
Oil India Recruitment 2021
Oil India Recruitment 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Ltd has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Superintending Medical Officer against the advertisement number EX RECT/2021/01. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Superintending Medical Officer - 6 Posts

Oil India SMO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology): MD in Pathology from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.
  • Superintending Medical Officer (Ophthalmology): MD/MS in Ophthalmology from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.
  • Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): MS (Orthopedic) / DNB (Orthopedic) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.
  • Superintending Medical Officer (Physician): MD (Medicine) / DNB (Medicine) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.
  • Superintending Medical Officer (Surgery): MS (Surgery) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Oil India SMO Recruitment 2021 Salary - C 80000-220000

Oil India SMO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview, details of which are as under:

Selection Test

Total Marks

Qualifying Marks

Phase 1

Computer Based Test

100 (Weightage 85%)

50% for General, OBCs & EWS 40% for SC, ST and PwBD

Phase 2

Personal Interview

15 (Weightage 15%)

No qualifying marks

 

Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at https://oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx from 14.04.2021 to 30.04.2021. Candidates should have a valid personal email ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered email ID.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General/ OBC (NCL): 500 + Applicable taxes
  • SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee

 
Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationOil India Recruitment 2021 for SMO Posts, Download Oil India Recruitment Notification @oil-india.com
Notification DateApr 15, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 30, 2021
CityGuwahati
StateAssam
CountryIndia
Organization Oil India Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 2 =
Post

Comments