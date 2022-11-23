ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 64 Apprentice Post at ongcindia.com, Check Eligibility

ONGC has invited online application for the 64 Apprentice Post on its official website. Check ONGC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has published notification for 64 Apprentice posts under Apprentices Act 1961 in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 05 December 2022 at ongcindia.com.

Candidates having specific educational qualification including ITI/Bachelor with additional eligibility can apply for these posts for various trades including Secretarial Assistant, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant(COPA),Electrician, Fitter, Machinist,Office Assistant,Accountant and others.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that selections for engagement of Apprentices will be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn.

Notification Details ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No: ONGC/Uran/DEC/2022-23

Important Date ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 December 2022

Vacancy Details ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Secretarial Assistant- 05

Computer Operator and Programming- 05

Electrician- 09

Fitter- 07

Machinist- 03

Office Assistant-14

Accountant- 07

Welder-03

Instrument Mechanic- 03

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant)- 02

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic- 02

Wireman- 02

Plumber- 02

Eligibility Criteria ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Educational Qualification

Secretarial Assistant- ITI in Secretarial Practice/ Stenography (English)

Computer Operator and Programming- ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant

Electrician- ITI in Electrician Trade

Fitter- ITI in Fitter Trade

Machinist- ITI in Machinist Trade

Office Assistant-Bachelor in B.A. or B.B.A from a Govt. Recognized institute/University

Accountant- Bachelor (Graduation) in Commerce (B.Com) from a Govt. recognized institute/University

Welder-ITI in Welder Trade

Instrument Mechanic-ITI in Instrument Mechanic Trade

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant)- ITI in Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) Trade

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic- ITI in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic Trade

Wireman- ITI in Wireman Trade

Plumber- ITI in Plumber Trade

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF





How To Apply ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website https://ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in/ongcapp/ and apply online on or before 05 December 2022 by 18:00 hours. Before applying for these positions, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India for Tade Apprentices- at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/. Check notification link for details of the online application process for these posts.