ONGC Apprentice Result 2020 Today @ongcindia.com, Check ONGC 4192 Apprenticeship Selection List Updates Here

ONGC Apprentice Result 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), a ‘Maharatna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise engaged in Exploration and Production of Oil & Gas in India and abroad, will release the result for the post of Apprentice today i.e. on 24 August 2020. As per ONGC Recruitment Notification, the result/selection list is scheduled on 24 August 2020 (Monday), against advertisment number ONGC/APPR/1/2020/ . All such candidates who have applied for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment would be able to download ONGC Apprentice Result from the official website - ongcindia.com, once released.

A merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in concerned qualification.

The list of documents and originals to be brought for verification shall be intimated to the selected candidates.The selected candidates shall be required to submit their confirmation from 24 August to 01 September, as per the notification. Joining of candidates at specific work centres shall occur as soon as the pandemic of COVID -19 situation improves. In the interim period, the selected candidates will be intimated of their selection via E-mail / SMS

As per the official notice, Engagement of selected candidates is subject to his/her being declared medically fit as per the requirement of the Apprentices Act, 1961. All such engagement will also be subject to all relevant Rules/policies/guidelines of the Corporation.

ONGC had published the notification for the recruitment a total of 4192 apprentices at its location across 21 work centres including Dehradun, Delhi (ONGC Videsh Limited), Jodhpur, Goa, Hazira, Uran, Cambay, Vadodara,Ankleshwar, Ahmedabad,Mehsana, Jorhat, Silchar, Nazira & Sivasagar, Chennai, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Karaikal, Agartala and Kolkata.

Online applications were invited from 29 July to 17 August 2020 at www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF