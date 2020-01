OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 31 Posts from 14 January

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer through the prescribed format on or before 13 February 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020: 14 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020: 13 February 2020

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Fisheries Officer – 31 Posts

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University.

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification



OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link



Official Website



OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 44,900

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of their performance in written test and Interview.

How to apply for OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 13 February 2020. Candidates can check more details in the provided links.

Latest Government Jobs:

UPSC NDA 1 2020 Notification Out for 418 Vacancies @upsc.gov.in, Check Online Application Link Here



SCERT Subject Specific Resource Person Recruitment 2020 for 158 Vacancies, Apply Till January 27



PM MAP Naval Base Recruitment 2020 for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts, Check Details Here



Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Notification out @psc.cg.gov.in, 89 Vacancies Notified



HP High Court Recruitment 2020 for Junior Technician Post