Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Notification out @psc.cg.gov.in, 89 Vacancies Notified

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for State Engineering Service 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 March 2020.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application for State Engineering Service 2020: 10 February 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for State Engineering Service 2020: 10 March 2020
Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Vacancy Details
Assistant Engineer – 89 Posts
Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation Degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply for the post.
Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Pay Scale – Rs.15600-39100 + Grade pay 5400
Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Official Notification PDF
Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Online Application Link
Official Website
How to apply for Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 through the online mode on or before 10 March 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.
Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Application Fee
- General – Rs. 400/-
- SC/ST/OBC – Rs.300/-
Latest Government Jobs:
Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 04 Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager Posts
Mail Motor Services, Mumbai Recruitment 2020 for 08 Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Welder and Other Posts
UCIL Recruitment 2020 for 16 Chief Manager (Accounts)/Manager and Other Posts
Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) Recruitment 2020 for 19 Assistant Professor Posts
WBPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 for 20 Posts, Apply Online Till January 15
UPSC NDA 1 Notification 2020 Today @upsc.gov.in, Registration till 28 January
Nagpur Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Apply for JE, Junior Clerk, Steno Revenue Inspector & Other
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for SI/Platoon Commander Posts