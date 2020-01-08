Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Notification out @psc.cg.gov.in, 89 Vacancies Notified

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for State Engineering Service 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application for State Engineering Service 2020: 10 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application for State Engineering Service 2020: 10 March 2020

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer – 89 Posts

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation Degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply for the post.

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Pay Scale – Rs.15600-39100 + Grade pay 5400

How to apply for Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 through the online mode on or before 10 March 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020 Application Fee

General – Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/OBC – Rs.300/-

