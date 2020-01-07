Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for SI/Platoon Commander Posts

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Police Department has invited applications for recruitment to the post of SI/Platoon Commander. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of School Lecturer through the prescribed format on or before 6 February 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of the online application process for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: 7 January 2020

Last date for submission of the online application process for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: 6 February 2020

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Wrestling– 6 Posts

Boxing – 3 Posts

Weight Lifting – 1 Post

Body Building– 1 Post

Wushu– 1 Post

Yoga – 2 Posts

Swimming– 1 Post

Archer– 2 Posts

Shooting (Sports) – 9 Posts

Horse Riding– 2 Posts

Athletes – 8 Posts

Hockey – 1 Post

Football – 1 Post

Volleyball – 7 Posts

Basketball – 8 Posts

Handball – 7 Posts

Kabbadi – 8 Posts

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have Graduation Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

General - Minimum 01 Jan 2001, Maximum 2 Jan 1996 for Male, 02 Jan 1991 for Female

SC/ ST/ OBC/ MBC/ Sahariya square: Minimum 01 Jan 2001, 02 Jan 1991 for Male, 02 Jan 1986 for Female

Dependents and State employees of deal policeman discharged: Minimum 01 Jan 2001, 02 Jan 1993 for Male, 02 Jan 1993 for Female

Ghost soldier - 02 Jan 1981 for Male, 02 Jan 1981 for Female

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link



Official Website



How to apply Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 6 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification of PDF for more details.