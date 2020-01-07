Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for SI/Platoon Commander Posts

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Police Department has invited applications for recruitment to the post of SI/Platoon Commander. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of School Lecturer through the prescribed format on or before 6 February 2020.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of the online application process for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: 7 January 2020
- Last date for submission of the online application process for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: 6 February 2020
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Wrestling– 6 Posts
- Boxing – 3 Posts
- Weight Lifting – 1 Post
- Body Building– 1 Post
- Wushu– 1 Post
- Yoga – 2 Posts
- Swimming– 1 Post
- Archer– 2 Posts
- Shooting (Sports) – 9 Posts
- Horse Riding– 2 Posts
- Athletes – 8 Posts
- Hockey – 1 Post
- Football – 1 Post
- Volleyball – 7 Posts
- Basketball – 8 Posts
- Handball – 7 Posts
- Kabbadi – 8 Posts
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must have Graduation Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- General - Minimum 01 Jan 2001, Maximum 2 Jan 1996 for Male, 02 Jan 1991 for Female
- SC/ ST/ OBC/ MBC/ Sahariya square: Minimum 01 Jan 2001, 02 Jan 1991 for Male, 02 Jan 1986 for Female
- Dependents and State employees of deal policeman discharged: Minimum 01 Jan 2001, 02 Jan 1993 for Male, 02 Jan 1993 for Female
- Ghost soldier - 02 Jan 1981 for Male, 02 Jan 1981 for Female
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link
Official Website
How to apply Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 6 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification of PDF for more details.