UPSC NDA 1 2020 Notification Out for 418 Vacancies @upsc.gov.in, Check Online Application Link Here

UPSC NDA 1 2020 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally released the UPSC NDA NA 1 2020 Notification on its official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to appear for NDA 1 2020 this year, can apply to the posts from today onward. The online application window will be opened till 28 January 2020.

This year, the commission will hire 418 vacancies out of which 370 vacancies are for National Defence Academy and 48 are for Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme).

All interested candidates who wish to become a part of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have a golden opportunity to become a part of the Ministry of Defence. The UPSC NDA NA 2020 Online Registration is going to open from today onward.

The online application window will open for UPSC NDA NA 2020 Exam till 28 January 2020. This year, the commission will conduct UPSC NDA NA 2020 Exam on 19 April 2020. Candidates can go through this article to know detailed information related to UPSC NDA NA 2020 and advised to visit the UPSC official website for latest updates.

As per the calendar released on UPSC Website, The UPSC NDA NA 2020 Exam Notification will be released on 8 January 2020 and the candidates will be able to apply for the posts till 28 January 2020. The recruitment process will revolve around the written test and Interview. Candidates can check NDA 1 Exam Pattern, Syllabus and related details by scrolling down.

UPSC NDA 1 Important Dates

Notification Date: 8 January 2020

Last date for online application for UPSC NDA NA 2020: 28 January 2020

Exam Date: 19 April 2020

UPSC NDA 1 Vacancy Details

Vacancies Number to be announced soon

UPSC NDA NA 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

National Defence Academy (NDA) – Candidate must be 12th Class passed in the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) – Candidate must be 12th Class passed in the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from a recognized Board.

UPSC NDA NA 2020 Notification PDF Download (activated)

UPSC NDA NA 1 2020 Online Application Link

UPSC NDA NA 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for UPSC NDA NA 2020 on the basis of their performance in Written Test, Interview and Personality Test. The written test will have two stages. i.e. Stage 1 and Stage 2. Only those candidates who will clear Stage 1 will be called for Stage 2.

UPSC Official Website

How to apply for UPSC NDA NA 2020

Interested candidates will be able to apply for UPSC NDA NA 2020 through the online mode on or before 28 January 2020. Candidates will be able to apply online once the online application link is activated at the official website.