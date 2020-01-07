Nagpur Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Apply for JE, Junior Clerk, Steno Revenue Inspector & Other

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Nagpur Municipal Corporation has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer, Junior Clerk, Revenue Inspector, Public Health Nurse, Assistant Architecture Engineer, Stenographer (Marathi), Driver , Meter Reader/ Tax Collector, Tracer, Fireman, Telephone Operator/ PB X Operator, Assistant Mechanic Primary Teacher Assistant and Teaching Staff Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 08 February 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 08 February 2020

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 84

Junior Engineer – 4

Junior Clerk - 8

Revenue Inspector – 1

Public Health Nurse – 1

Assistant Architecture Engineer – 7

Stenographer (Marathi) – 1

Driver - 2

Meter Reader/ Tax Collector -9

Tracer -1

Fireman – 4

Telephone Operator/ PB X Operator – 3

Assistant Mechanic – 1

Primary Teacher Assistant – 17

Teaching Staff - 4

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Nagpur Municipal Corporation Jobs JE, Junior Clerk, Steno, Revenue Inspector & Other 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 08 February 2020.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF