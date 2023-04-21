OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 197 Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary And Others

OPSC has invited online applications for the 197 Dental Surgeon Posts on its official website. Check OPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released notification for 197 Dental Surgeon posts in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical Services (Dental) Cadre, under Health and Family Welfare Department in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 29, 2023. The process of online application will commence from April 28, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including BDS or equivalent from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Dental Council of India (DCI) can apply for these posts.



Notification Details OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023 :

Advt. No. 02 of 2023-24



Important Date OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: April 28, 2023

Last date for submission of online application: May 29, 2023

Vacancy Details OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Dental Surgeon-197

Eligibility Criteria OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a BDS or equivalent from a Medical College or Medical Institution recogniszd by the Dental Council of India (DCI)

Have possessed a valid Registration Certificate under the Dentist Act-1948

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Post Name Dental Surgeon Group A (Junior Branch) Vacancies 197 Category Govt Jobs Advt No. May 29, 2023 Opening Date for Online Application April 28, 2023 Last Date for Online Application May 29, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 21 to 38 Yrs Official Website https://www.opsc.gov.in/



Age Limit OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years on the 1st day of January 2023.

Upper age limits relaxation as per the govt norms.

Selection Process

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written test as mentioned in the notification.

Exam overview

Total marks 200 Total Number of Question 200 Pattern MCQ based Marking Negative marking @0.25 marks Duration of Exam 3 hours





Pay Scale: Level -12, Cell 1 of ORSP Rules 2017 with usual dearness and other allowance.



OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Dental Surgeon posts on or before May 29, 2023. The process of online application will be commenced from April 28, 2023. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference, after submission of the online application successfully.