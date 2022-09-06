OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 at opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Salary and How To Apply

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 47 Drug Inspector posts on its official website. Check OPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the 47 post of Drug Inspector against Advertisement No-08 of 2022-23. These Drug Inspector vacancies are available in Group B under the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for thest posts on or before 14 October 2022. Commencement of online application for these posts will be from 15 September 2022.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written exam followed by Personality test.

Notification Details OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No-08 of 2022-23

Important Dates OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 15 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 October 2022

Vacancy Details OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Drug Inspector-47

Eligibility Criteria OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a degree of Pharmacy of Pharmaceutical Science or Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D) or Doctor of Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from recognized university established in India by law.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the official website of the OPSC-www.opsconline.gov.in from 15 September to 14 October 2022.