OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023, Check Paper 1, 2 and 3 Exam Schedule

OPSC Junior Assistant 2023 Exam Date: The Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant in the office of Odisha Public Service Commission, pursuant to Advertisement No. 13 of 2023-24 is scheduled to be held on 04.11.2023 (Saturday) and 05.11.2023 (Sunday) of Language Test, General Knowledge and Mathematics.

There will be a total of 3 papers - paper 1 (Language Test of English and Odia), paper 2 (General Knowledge) and paper 3 (Mathematics and Basic Computer Skills) that will be conducted in three different seatings.

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date Official Notice

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023

The OPSC has announced the exam date on its official website. The table below gives important information about Junior Assistant

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Name Of Exam OPSC Junior Assistant Recruiting Body Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Post Junior Assistant Selection Process Written Test Skill Test Number of Posts 33 Application Start Date July 28, 2023 Application End Date September 8, 2023 OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date November 4 and 5, 2023 Application mode Online Job Location Odisha Official Website opsc.gov.in

As per the official notice released by OPSC on opsc.gov.in junior assistant written exam will be conducted on November 4 and 5. The program of the exam is tabulated below

Date Time Papers 4 - Nov - 2023 2 PM - 4 PM Paper I Language Test (English and Odia) 5 - Nov - 2023 1st Seating 10 AM - 11 AM Paper II (General Knowledge) 2nd Seating 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM Paper III (Mathematics and Basics of Computer Skill)

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern

The selection process for the OPSC Junior Assistant will be done in two stages. The details of the exam process are given below. The below table shows the exam pattern of the OPSC Junior Assistant