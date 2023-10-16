OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023, Check Paper 1, 2 and 3 Exam Schedule

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced the dates to conduct the written exam for Junio Assistant. As per the schedule released the exam will be conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023.
There will be a total of 3 papers - paper 1 (Language Test of English and Odia), paper 2 (General Knowledge) and paper 3 (Mathematics and Basic Computer Skills) that will be conducted in three different seatings.
OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date
OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023
The OPSC has announced the exam date on its official website. The table below gives important information about Junior Assistant
OPSC Junior Assistant Exam
Name Of Exam
OPSC Junior Assistant
Recruiting Body
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post
Junior Assistant
Selection Process
Written Test
Skill Test
Number of Posts
33
Application Start Date
July 28, 2023
Application End Date
September 8, 2023
OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date
November 4 and 5, 2023
Application mode
Online
Job Location
Odisha
Official Website
opsc.gov.in
OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date Official Notice
As per the official notice released by OPSC on opsc.gov.in junior assistant written exam will be conducted on November 4 and 5. The program of the exam is tabulated below
Date
Time
Papers
4 - Nov - 2023
2 PM - 4 PM
Paper I
Language Test (English and Odia)
5 - Nov - 2023
1st Seating
10 AM - 11 AM
Paper II
(General Knowledge)
2nd Seating
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Paper III
(Mathematics and Basics of Computer Skill)
OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern
The selection process for the OPSC Junior Assistant will be done in two stages. The details of the exam process are given below. The below table shows the exam pattern of the OPSC Junior Assistant
Paper
Subject
Marks
Duration
Written Test
Paper I
Language Test (Odia and English)
100
2 hours
Paper II
General Knowledge (Objective)
100
1 hour
Paper III
Mathematics (Objective)
100
3 Hours
Basic Computer Skills (Objective)
100
Practical Skill Test
-
Basic Computer Skills
50
1 hour