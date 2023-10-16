OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023, Check Paper 1, 2 and 3 Exam Schedule

OPSC Junior Assistant 2023 Exam Date: The Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant in the office of Odisha Public Service Commission, pursuant to Advertisement No. 13 of 2023-24 is scheduled to be held on 04.11.2023 (Saturday) and 05.11.2023 (Sunday) of Language Test, General Knowledge and Mathematics.

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date
OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced the dates to conduct the written exam for Junio Assistant. As per the schedule released the exam will be conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023.

There will be a total of 3 papers - paper 1 (Language Test of English and Odia), paper 2 (General Knowledge) and paper 3 (Mathematics and Basic Computer Skills) that will be conducted in three different seatings.

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date

Official Notice

 

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023

The OPSC has announced the exam date on its official website. The table below gives important information about Junior Assistant

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam

Name Of Exam

OPSC Junior Assistant

Recruiting Body

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post

Junior Assistant

Selection Process

Written Test

Skill Test

Number of Posts

33

Application Start Date

July 28, 2023

Application End Date

September 8, 2023

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date

November 4 and 5, 2023

Application mode

Online

Job Location

Odisha

Official Website

opsc.gov.in

OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Date Official Notice

As per the official notice released by OPSC on opsc.gov.in junior assistant written exam will be conducted on November 4 and 5. The program of the exam is tabulated below

Career Counseling

Date

Time

Papers

4 - Nov - 2023

2 PM - 4 PM

Paper I 

Language Test (English and Odia)

5 - Nov - 2023

1st Seating

10 AM - 11 AM

Paper II

(General Knowledge)

2nd Seating

1:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Paper III

(Mathematics and Basics of Computer Skill)

 OPSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern

The selection process for the OPSC Junior Assistant will be done in two stages. The details of the exam process are given below. The below table shows the exam pattern of the OPSC Junior Assistant

Paper

Subject

Marks

Duration

Written Test

Paper I

Language Test (Odia and English)

100

2 hours

Paper II

General Knowledge (Objective)

100

1 hour

Paper III

Mathematics (Objective)

100

3 Hours

Basic Computer Skills (Objective)

100

Practical Skill Test

-

Basic Computer Skills

50

1 hour

FAQ

When will the OPSC Junior Assistant written exam conducted?

The OPSC Junior Assistant written exam will be conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023 in different seating. Check out the above article for detailed information

What subject will be asked in the OPSC Junior Assistant written exam?

The OPSC Junior Assistant written exam will contain subjects like Odia and English Language, General Knowledge, Mathematics and Computer.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next