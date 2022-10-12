OPSC OCS Marks 2022 (Released) at opsc.gov.in, Download Odisha Civil Services Cut Off Marks/Answer Key Link Here

The Odisha PSC has released the Cut Off Marks/Marks for the Odisha Civil Service on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

OPSC OCS Cut Off Marks 2022 : The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Cut Off Marks, Marks of selected candidates for the Odisha Civil Service-2020 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam can check the Cut Off Marks, Answer Key available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-opsc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the marks/answer key you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll No/PPSAN No/Roll Number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website. However you can download the same directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC OCS Marks 2022





Direct Link To Download: Notice Relating to Cut Off Marks, Answer Key





As per the short notice released, Commission has uploaded the Cut off marks/marks secured by the last candidates selected in the various categories and sub categories in the Odisha Civil Service Examination 2022 pursuant Advt No. 07 of 2022-21 on its official website.

Candidates can check the Cut Off Marks, Answer Key of Preliminary Examination and Marks of selected candidates held for Odisha Civil Service-2020 (Advt. No. 07 of 2020-21) on the official website.

You can download the OPSC OCS Marks 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OPSC OCS Cut Off Marks 2022